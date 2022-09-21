TikTok bans political fundraising on its platform

The social media app's new policies bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users
A steep decline in shipping rates should restrain the acceleration in prices.
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
TikTok, the social media app owned by ByteDance, is banning fundraising and all other moneymaking opportunities for politicians and government accounts on the platform.
The short-video network already prohibits political ads, including any paid-for posts by influencers. The new policies will additionally bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users.
Political accounts will automatically be ineligible for making money through TikTok’s Creator Fund, according to a statement from the company’s president of global business solutions, Blake Chandlee.
The move is in anticipation of the US midterm elections, which will provide a fresh test for social media companies and their ability to maintain a neutral stance as debates — and potentially co-ordinated influence campaigns — rage on their services.
TikTok is starting a trial of mandatory verification for accounts belonging to governments, politicians and parties that will last until the midterms, the company said.
“By prohibiting campaign fundraising and limiting access to our monetisation features and verifying accounts, we’re aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues that are relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform that our community wants,” Chandlee said in the statement.
TikTok, which has sought to distance itself from its parent company, is back in the regulatory spotlight in the US, now facing questions from senators about access to its user data by China-based staff. Concern about China’s influence on TikTok’s Beijing-based owner also extends to potential propaganda campaigns. A government entity responsible for public relations attempted to open a stealth account on TikTok targeting Western audiences in 2020, which the company pushed back against.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TikTok bans political fundraising on its platform
The social media app's new policies bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users
TikTok, the social media app owned by ByteDance, is banning fundraising and all other moneymaking opportunities for politicians and government accounts on the platform.
The short-video network already prohibits political ads, including any paid-for posts by influencers. The new policies will additionally bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users.
Political accounts will automatically be ineligible for making money through TikTok’s Creator Fund, according to a statement from the company’s president of global business solutions, Blake Chandlee.
The move is in anticipation of the US midterm elections, which will provide a fresh test for social media companies and their ability to maintain a neutral stance as debates — and potentially co-ordinated influence campaigns — rage on their services.
TikTok is starting a trial of mandatory verification for accounts belonging to governments, politicians and parties that will last until the midterms, the company said.
“By prohibiting campaign fundraising and limiting access to our monetisation features and verifying accounts, we’re aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues that are relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform that our community wants,” Chandlee said in the statement.
TikTok, which has sought to distance itself from its parent company, is back in the regulatory spotlight in the US, now facing questions from senators about access to its user data by China-based staff. Concern about China’s influence on TikTok’s Beijing-based owner also extends to potential propaganda campaigns. A government entity responsible for public relations attempted to open a stealth account on TikTok targeting Western audiences in 2020, which the company pushed back against.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing
The challenge for Meta — how to turn Reels popularity into advertising revenue
WATCH: TikToking into the metaverse of marketing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden calls for end to ‘dark money’ in US election funding
These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube
TikTok breach puts data security of more than a billion users in the spotlight
Social media threaten to scupper a proposed new constitution for Chile
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.