News

TikTok bans political fundraising on its platform

The social media app's new policies bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users

21 September 2022 - 22:45 Alex Barinka
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

TikTok, the social media app owned by ByteDance, is banning fundraising and all other moneymaking opportunities for politicians and government accounts on the platform.

The short-video network already prohibits political ads, including any paid-for posts by influencers. The new policies will additionally bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users.

Political accounts will automatically be ineligible for making money through TikTok’s Creator Fund, according to a statement from the company’s president of global business solutions, Blake Chandlee.

The move is in anticipation of the US midterm elections, which will provide a fresh test for social media companies and their ability to maintain a neutral stance as debates — and potentially co-ordinated influence campaigns — rage on their services.

TikTok is starting a trial of mandatory verification for accounts belonging to governments, politicians and parties that will last until the midterms, the company said. 

“By prohibiting campaign fundraising and limiting access to our monetisation features and verifying accounts, we’re aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues that are relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform that our community wants,” Chandlee said in the statement.

TikTok, which has sought to distance itself from its parent company, is back in the regulatory spotlight in the US, now facing questions from senators about access to its user data by China-based staff. Concern about China’s influence on TikTok’s Beijing-based owner also extends to potential propaganda campaigns. A government entity responsible for public relations attempted to open a stealth account on TikTok targeting Western audiences in 2020, which the company pushed back against.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing

The unprecedented move is aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets
News
1 month ago

The challenge for Meta — how to turn Reels popularity into advertising revenue

The first step of the process has worked - Reels has led people to spend more time on Facebook and Instagram
News
1 month ago

WATCH: TikToking into the metaverse of marketing

Michael Avery and guests discuss how brands navigate the TikTok terrain
Companies
5 months ago
