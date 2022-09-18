Sky-high business-class airfares ground even companies

Corporates that previously flew their staff in the premium segment are opting for online gatherings
Flying business class has always been beyond the means of most flyers. Now even companies can’t afford fares that have soared as the world tries to reconnect after Covid-19.
A return business-class flight on the longest routes, between New York and Sydney, for example, can cost more than $20,000, about double the price from pre-pandemic days.
“Demand is clearly outstripping supply,” said Nick Vournakis, executive vice-president at corporate travel management firm CWT. “At some point, corporates are going to say enough is enough.”
As Covid-19 restrictions eased worldwide, airlines struggled to reactivate their fleets and bring back staff fast enough to cope with the growing appetite for air travel. That has limited capacity and seat availability. Higher fuel costs have also pushed up fares.
According to CWT and the Global Business Travel Association, business-class air fares will be up 45% in 2022 and 6.2% more in 2023. Business-class tickets for flights leaving the US jumped 52% between January and August, a steeper increase than in economy and premium-economy, travel manager TripActions said.
With companies balking at the costs, corporate travel is back on shaky ground, having not yet recovered from virus-related lockdowns. That’s bad news for airlines. Business travellers represent 75% of a carrier’s profit but only 12% of passengers, according to travel software firm Trondent Development.
Checking fares to fly colleagues to a team gathering in Bangkok, Sydney-based management consultant Dhruv Sharma found his budget couldn’t stretch to business class, the usual choice, without doubling to $6,000 a person. “It has to be economy,” he said.
Sharma expects 20% of colleagues to pull out because they’ll be flying coach.
Weaned off
Bill Gates, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder, predicted in late 2020 that more than 50% of business travel would disappear after the coronavirus. Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce put the possible decline nearer 15%.
Whatever the final figure, travellers have been largely weaned off business trips because Zoom has shown what can be achieved without getting on an aircraft. The recent surge in fares is putting the benefits of video calls into even sharper relief.
Boston-based consulting firm Refine and Focus, which works on projects across the globe, was wary of paying for unnecessary trips even before the pandemic. Rising air fares and an inflationary spike in expenses have grounded the whole company.
“We have almost stopped travelling,” said Purnima Thakre, the firm’s co-head. “For any given project, I’d rather pay people better than spend that money on air tickets.”
Fares are fluid and some routes are more extravagantly priced than others. Delta Air Lines and IAG-owned British Airways are charging more than $10,000 to fly London-New York return in business class in October, according to travel portal kayak.com.
Return London-Sydney business-class flights with Singapore Airlines are going for about $12,000. Nearer the top of the market, Qantas and United Airlines Holdings want more than $22,000 for premium return New York-Sydney seats.
The shift coincides with rising inflation and fears of a recession. Any rebound to pre-pandemic corporate travel spending of $1.4-trillion won’t come until 2026, according to the Global Business Travel Association. That’s up to two years later than the association previously expected.
Concern about fares is to some degree being masked by the lack of aircraft in the air, as that makes demand appear strong enough to keep prices high. Globally, international capacity is still 25% below 2019 levels, according to travel data provider OAG.
Cashed-up leisure travellers are also snapping up some of the comfortable seats vacated by business customers. Flush with savings and air miles accumulated during lockdowns, holidaymakers have emerged as a target market for the premium seats towards the front of planes. But that still leaves a gap.
Lessons learnt
“The risk the airlines are taking is the longer they don’t attract them back, the more behaviours change,” said Virginia Fitzpatrick, Sydney-based Asia Pacific director at advisory firm Partnership Travel Consulting. “They need to get them all back because corporate travel fuels the profitability of airlines.”
Lendlease, a Sydney-based developer whose projects include the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York and Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers, said the cost of flying is making the company rethink business trips and apply lessons learnt during the pandemic.
“Our people are becoming smarter about how they travel — staying for longer to make the most of a journey,” said Frank Krile, Lendlease’s chief risk officer. “They’re also more conscious of what can be done online versus what is best done in person.”
In Sydney, consultant Sharma is struggling to see how he’ll get his team together when air fares are unaffordable.
“We have the opportunity to get people to fly but this is an unprecedented challenge,” he said. “It’s kind of frustrating.”
Sky-high business-class airfares ground even companies
