×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beyond Meat suspends COO after allegedly biting man’s nose during fight

Ramsey was arrested in the US after a fight in a parking lot when his car hit another vehicle

21 September 2022 - 09:57 Daniela Sirtori-Cortina
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Beyond Meat suspended its COO after his arrest on allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game.

Doug Ramsey has been suspended, effective immediately, the plant-based foods company said in a statement on Tuesday. He became Beyond Meat’s COO in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods. Operations will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Beyond Meat’s senior vice-president for manufacturing operations, the company said. 

Ramsey was taken into custody on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, following an altercation in a parking lot after his Bronco allegedly came into contact with another man’s Subaru, according to a preliminary police report. The Beyond Meat executive punched the owner of the other car, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” He’s also accused of threatening to kill the other man, the report shows.

Court records show that Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. He was released Sunday on an $11,085 bond.

His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which slashed its revenue outlook in August for the year and said it would cut 4% of its workforce. Beyond Meat shares fell 6% on Tuesday and are down 75% this year.

Ramsey had joined the plant-based foods maker after the previous operating chief’s exit in September 2021 amid a series of C-suite departures.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sky-high business-class airfares ground even ...
News
2.
IMF gives thumbs up to Zimbabwe’s policy ...
News
3.
Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate ...
News
4.
Morgan Stanley auctioned off devices with ...
News
5.
Riksbank exceeds forecasts with huge 100 bps hike
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.