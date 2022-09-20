Beyond Meat suspends COO after allegedly biting man’s nose during fight

Gas producer Santos has two weeks to shut down drilling operations off the north coast of Australia as Indigenous groups argue they were not properly consulted
Beyond Meat suspended its COO after his arrest on allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game.
Doug Ramsey has been suspended, effective immediately, the plant-based foods company said in a statement on Tuesday. He became Beyond Meat’s COO in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods. Operations will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Beyond Meat’s senior vice-president for manufacturing operations, the company said.
Ramsey was taken into custody on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, following an altercation in a parking lot after his Bronco allegedly came into contact with another man’s Subaru, according to a preliminary police report. The Beyond Meat executive punched the owner of the other car, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” He’s also accused of threatening to kill the other man, the report shows.
Court records show that Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. He was released Sunday on an $11,085 bond.
His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which slashed its revenue outlook in August for the year and said it would cut 4% of its workforce. Beyond Meat shares fell 6% on Tuesday and are down 75% this year.
Ramsey had joined the plant-based foods maker after the previous operating chief’s exit in September 2021 amid a series of C-suite departures.
