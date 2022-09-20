×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

20 September 2022 - 18:11 Walid Ahmed and Francois de Beaupuy
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

TotalEnergies will make another investment in Qatar’s natural gas fields, as Europe intensifies efforts to wean itself off Russian supplies of the fuel.

The French energy giant is set to take a stake in a project called North Field South, according to people familiar with the matter. The multibillion-dollar plan will boost Qatar’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), though it will take several years to complete.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne may attend a signing ceremony in Doha on Saturday alongside Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al Kaabi, the people said.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson declined to comment, while state-controlled Qatar Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gas crunch

Qatar is increasing its output capacity amid a global energy crunch. Demand for LNG is soaring after Russia retaliated against sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine by cutting gas flows to Europe.

It’s unclear how much TotalEnergies will invest in North Field South, which includes the construction of gas liquefaction plants. The process involves cooling gas to a temperature below its boiling point so it can be stored and moved in liquid form, according to ScienceDirect. 

Earlier in 2022, Qatar sold equity stakes worth 25% in North Field East, a separate gas project costing about $29bn. TotalEnergies acquired 6.25%, while the other investors were Shell, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Eni.

Qatar, which vies with Australia as the world’s biggest LNG producer, has said the partners in North Field South may be the same as those in North Field East. Together, the projects will increase Qatar’s LNG capacity by almost 65% to 126-million tonnes a year by 2027.

Its reserves are mostly contained in the North Field, an offshore behemoth extending into Iran’s waters.

TotalEnergies is seeking new gas resources in part because the Arctic LNG 2 project under construction in Russia, in which it has a 10% stake, is being jeopardised by European sanctions on Moscow. Another LNG development in Mozambique has been put on hold for more than a year because of attacks in the area by Islamic State-linked insurgents.

Bloomberg News

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Germany nears deal to nationalise ailing gas importer

Germany plans to buy Finnish group Fortum’s stake in Uniper and inject €8bn
Companies
58 minutes ago

ExxonMobil boosts Guyana oil output

Oil major ramps up production faster than expected in South American country
Companies
10 hours ago

Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s assets

The move comes as a result of Moscow’s efforts to punish Europe economically for its support for Ukraine by squeezing oil supplies
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to ...
News
2.
Expect Russia to flood Asia with oil as Europe ...
News
3.
Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s ...
News
4.
IMF gives thumbs up to Zimbabwe’s policy ...
News
5.
Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate ...
News

Related Articles

TotalEnergies applies for production licence in nick of time

Companies / Energy

André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to SA’s problem

News

European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked to Standard Bank

Companies / Financial Services

Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries are ‘significant’

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.