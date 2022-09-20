TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

Country battles rising inflation and economic fallout of Ukraine war
Kwarteng plan risks further aggravating EU and could backfire spectacularly
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
TotalEnergies will make another investment in Qatar’s natural gas fields, as Europe intensifies efforts to wean itself off Russian supplies of the fuel.
The French energy giant is set to take a stake in a project called North Field South, according to people familiar with the matter. The multibillion-dollar plan will boost Qatar’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), though it will take several years to complete.
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne may attend a signing ceremony in Doha on Saturday alongside Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al Kaabi, the people said.
A TotalEnergies spokesperson declined to comment, while state-controlled Qatar Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gas crunch
Qatar is increasing its output capacity amid a global energy crunch. Demand for LNG is soaring after Russia retaliated against sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine by cutting gas flows to Europe.
It’s unclear how much TotalEnergies will invest in North Field South, which includes the construction of gas liquefaction plants. The process involves cooling gas to a temperature below its boiling point so it can be stored and moved in liquid form, according to ScienceDirect.
Earlier in 2022, Qatar sold equity stakes worth 25% in North Field East, a separate gas project costing about $29bn. TotalEnergies acquired 6.25%, while the other investors were Shell, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Eni.
Qatar, which vies with Australia as the world’s biggest LNG producer, has said the partners in North Field South may be the same as those in North Field East. Together, the projects will increase Qatar’s LNG capacity by almost 65% to 126-million tonnes a year by 2027.
Its reserves are mostly contained in the North Field, an offshore behemoth extending into Iran’s waters.
TotalEnergies is seeking new gas resources in part because the Arctic LNG 2 project under construction in Russia, in which it has a 10% stake, is being jeopardised by European sanctions on Moscow. Another LNG development in Mozambique has been put on hold for more than a year because of attacks in the area by Islamic State-linked insurgents.
Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar
TotalEnergies will make another investment in Qatar’s natural gas fields, as Europe intensifies efforts to wean itself off Russian supplies of the fuel.
The French energy giant is set to take a stake in a project called North Field South, according to people familiar with the matter. The multibillion-dollar plan will boost Qatar’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), though it will take several years to complete.
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne may attend a signing ceremony in Doha on Saturday alongside Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al Kaabi, the people said.
A TotalEnergies spokesperson declined to comment, while state-controlled Qatar Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gas crunch
Qatar is increasing its output capacity amid a global energy crunch. Demand for LNG is soaring after Russia retaliated against sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine by cutting gas flows to Europe.
It’s unclear how much TotalEnergies will invest in North Field South, which includes the construction of gas liquefaction plants. The process involves cooling gas to a temperature below its boiling point so it can be stored and moved in liquid form, according to ScienceDirect.
Earlier in 2022, Qatar sold equity stakes worth 25% in North Field East, a separate gas project costing about $29bn. TotalEnergies acquired 6.25%, while the other investors were Shell, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Eni.
Qatar, which vies with Australia as the world’s biggest LNG producer, has said the partners in North Field South may be the same as those in North Field East. Together, the projects will increase Qatar’s LNG capacity by almost 65% to 126-million tonnes a year by 2027.
Its reserves are mostly contained in the North Field, an offshore behemoth extending into Iran’s waters.
TotalEnergies is seeking new gas resources in part because the Arctic LNG 2 project under construction in Russia, in which it has a 10% stake, is being jeopardised by European sanctions on Moscow. Another LNG development in Mozambique has been put on hold for more than a year because of attacks in the area by Islamic State-linked insurgents.
Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Germany nears deal to nationalise ailing gas importer
ExxonMobil boosts Guyana oil output
Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s assets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TotalEnergies applies for production licence in nick of time
André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to SA’s problem
European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked to Standard Bank
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries are ‘significant’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.