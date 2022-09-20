×

News

Riksbank exceeds forecasts with huge 100 bps hike

Most aggressive tightening in almost three decades marks penultimate decision under Swedish central bank governor Stefan Ingves

20 September 2022 - 19:55 Niclas Rolander
Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves. Pictur: PAUL WENNERHOLM/TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves. Pictur: PAUL WENNERHOLM/TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

The Riksbank raised its interest rate by a full percentage point in its most aggressive tightening in almost three decades, kicking off a global round of monetary-policy action to bring prices under control.  

The Swedish central bank lifted its policy rate to 1.75%, defying the predictions of most economists for a smaller move as officials escalated their response to consumer price increases that have exceeded their forecasts for 11 straight months.

It was the biggest increase since the Stockholm-based bank set up its policy regime, with a 2% inflation target, in the 1990s.

“The risk is still large that inflation becomes entrenched, and it is extremely important that monetary policy acts to ensure that inflation falls back and stabilises,” officials said in a statement. “Monetary policy now needs to act more than was anticipated in June.”

By this time next year, the rate is likely to have reached 2.5%, which implies another three quarters of a percentage point in tightening, according to their new forecasts.

“While the Riksbank’s rate hike was bigger than expected, the road ahead is if anything less aggressive,” Claes Mahlen, chief strategist for Handelsbanken, said in a report anticipating a half-point increase in November and a quarter point in February. 

Against that backdrop, the krona fell vs the dollar after the decision, trading down 0.3% at 10.8072/$ in Stockholm.

The out-sized move on Tuesday places the Riksbank alongside the Bank of Canada as one of the only two central banks overseeing the world’s 10 most-traded currencies to have hiked by such an amount this year. 

In August, Swedish inflation reached another three-decade high at 9%, highlighting how policymakers had underestimated price increases after what was long one of the most stimulus-friendly approaches in the rich world. 

That led governor Stefan Ingves to forebode more aggressive action earlier this month, by saying that monetary policy is beyond taking small steps. He will leave the central bank when his latest term expires at the end of this year after one more scheduled decision in November, having overseen Swedish monetary policy for 17 years. 

Among a string of expected rate hikes later this week, the US Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a 75 basis point increase, with the Bank of England also under pressure to step up the pace of monetary tightening. The SA Reserve Bank is expected to deliver a hefty hike on Thursday.

As it seeks to catch up, the Riksbank is facing a dilemma familiar to its global peers, of how to dampen inflation without too much harm to the economy. The increase in borrowing costs has so far led to an 8% decline in housing prices from a peak earlier this year, and a simultaneous run-up in energy and mortgage costs could lead to an accelerated slump.  

The Riksbank cut all its growth forecasts, and now expects the Swedish economy to contract 0.7% next year instead of expanding by that amount. Officials raised their projection for the inflation measure that they target for 2022 and 2023.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Women expect higher inflation than men, driven by food costs: ECB study

Study shows that perception of food inflation matters the most and women tended to adjust their expectations disproportionately
Business
2 days ago

Egypt eases forex rules as ports backlog drives up prices

Country battles rising inflation and economic fallout of Ukraine war
News
2 hours ago

Fed to lead combined 500 bps global assault on inflation

Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
News
1 day ago
