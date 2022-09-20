Goldman cuts Asian jobs in deal-making drought

Country battles rising inflation and economic fallout of Ukraine war
Kwarteng plan risks further aggravating EU and could backfire spectacularly
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Goldman Sachs Group has begun axing at least 25 investment bankers in Asia as a drought in deal-making prompts cuts across sectors, say informed sources.
The cuts span its equity capital markets, health-care and telecommunication, media and technology teams in Asia, the sources said, asking not to be identified. Most of the reductions affect junior bankers involved in deals in Greater China, they said.
“Every year globally we conduct a strategic assessment of our resources and calibrate headcount to the current operating environment,” a spokesperson said, without commenting on the extent of cuts. “We continue to remain flexible while executing against our strategic growth priorities.”
The Wall Street firm is planning its biggest round of jobs cuts since the start of the pandemic, seeking to eliminate several hundred roles starting this month, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier. While the total number is lower than some previous rounds, the reductions are a resumption of an annual culling cycle that the New York-based bank largely paused during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Asia reductions come after Goldman went on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong last year as the world’s second-biggest economy opened its financial market fully to foreign brokerages and asset managers. The cuts in investment banking are deeper than for the securities division after deal-making in China ground to a near halt this year as Covid-19 lockdowns and rising political tension hinder the economy, one of the people said.
Global banks in Asia are under pressure to reduce costs this year after Asia-Pacific equity offerings plunged by about half to about $175bn this year. Credit Suisse Group cut more than two dozen front-line roles at its investment bank in July, while UBS Group also let go 12 China-focused bankers.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Goldman cuts Asian jobs in deal-making drought
Retrenchments hit its equity capital markets, health-care and telecommunication, media and technology teams
Goldman Sachs Group has begun axing at least 25 investment bankers in Asia as a drought in deal-making prompts cuts across sectors, say informed sources.
The cuts span its equity capital markets, health-care and telecommunication, media and technology teams in Asia, the sources said, asking not to be identified. Most of the reductions affect junior bankers involved in deals in Greater China, they said.
“Every year globally we conduct a strategic assessment of our resources and calibrate headcount to the current operating environment,” a spokesperson said, without commenting on the extent of cuts. “We continue to remain flexible while executing against our strategic growth priorities.”
The Wall Street firm is planning its biggest round of jobs cuts since the start of the pandemic, seeking to eliminate several hundred roles starting this month, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier. While the total number is lower than some previous rounds, the reductions are a resumption of an annual culling cycle that the New York-based bank largely paused during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Asia reductions come after Goldman went on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong last year as the world’s second-biggest economy opened its financial market fully to foreign brokerages and asset managers. The cuts in investment banking are deeper than for the securities division after deal-making in China ground to a near halt this year as Covid-19 lockdowns and rising political tension hinder the economy, one of the people said.
Global banks in Asia are under pressure to reduce costs this year after Asia-Pacific equity offerings plunged by about half to about $175bn this year. Credit Suisse Group cut more than two dozen front-line roles at its investment bank in July, while UBS Group also let go 12 China-focused bankers.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JPMorgan says investment banking fees may drop up to 50% this quarter
Economists dial back full-year forecasts after GDP shrinks 0.7%
Snap to cut 20% of its workforce and slash investments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.