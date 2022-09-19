Expect Russia to flood Asia with oil as Europe steps up curbs

Caution on Beijing is not resulting in retreat from Asia
Kwarteng plan risks further aggravating EU and could backfire spectacularly
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Russia is likely to ship more fuel to Asia and the Middle East in the coming months as Europe tightens sanctions to step up its response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The two regions have already been taking a greater share of Russian exports since the war broke out, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea, highlighting the as-yet-unfinished reconfiguration of global energy flows.
The EU is set to bar most imports of Russian crude from December 5, followed by a prohibition on oil products that will kick in from February, ramping up the pressure on Moscow to redirect more of its energy output.
India and China took a combined 2.7-million barrels a day of Russian crude and products last month, according to Morgan Stanley, 54% higher than a year ago. Smaller nations, dubbed the rest of the world, boosted imports to 926,000 barrels a day from 561,000, the bank said in a note.
While buyers in some nations such as Myanmar or Sri Lanka have acknowledged taking Russian cargoes as the war drags on, others have been more circumspect. As the trade continues to evolve, Russian sellers have been employing a variety of tactics to develop existing markets as well as find new outlets, including re-exports and ship-to-ship transfers. An uptick in flows may spur competition, hurting prices and undermining refining margins.
Here is a look at what has been happening in the trade, and what may come next.
Rebranding cargoes. One way Russian products such as fuel oil can make their way into Asia is flowing through the region’s distribution hubs. Such places typically have large land or floating storage facilities and can blend Russian fuels with other products before they are relabelled with a new origin and shipped onward.
“Sanctioned material has been flying under the radar and entering trading hubs for a long time, but this is going to accelerate as Russian sanctions come in,” said John Driscoll, director of JTD Energy Services, based in Singapore. “New grades and sources may emerge. One sign may be when exports far exceed the production of the country,” he said.
Ship-tracking data from Vortexa shows a substantial increase in loadings of Russian fuel oil that have signalled destinations in the Middle East and Asia. Cargoes bound for the United Arab Emirates — where Fujairah is located — jumped by nearly five times last month compared with a year ago, while those signalling Singapore gained 25%. Shipments for Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have also risen sharply.
Ship-to-ship transfers. As the fresh EU sanctions kick in, some buyers may not want to be seen taking Russian fuels, which is likely to be driving an increase in ship-to-ship transfers. In what is a common method of obscuring trade flows, a first vessel loads a cargo from Russia, offloads it to a second, which sails to the final destination.
Some 20%-23% of the Russian naphtha, diesel and fuel oil loaded from west Russian ports in June to August was transferred by this method before heading to buyers, according to Serena Huang, lead Asia analyst at Vortexa.
In one recent example, medium-range tanker Sea Pride loaded high-sulphur fuel oil from Tuapse, Russia at the end of August, then transferred it to larger Suezmax vessel Kriti Breeze in Kalamata, Greece, according to Vortexa and Bloomberg data. The latter is signalling Zhoushan, China as its destination.
Emerging nations. With many EU states shunning Russian products and crude and curbs set to tighten, the push by Moscow to find alternatives will become more acute, potentially targeting Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar and Indonesia. Some of these poorer nations are already struggling to pay for costly fuel imports, making the lure of cheaper Russian shipments difficult to resist.
In Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, there have been talks this month between state oil company Pertamina and Russia on the possibility of increased flows. “The intention is there, the details need to be worked out,” Russian ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in early September.
Rather than take products at this stage, Pertamina plans to process Russian oil at its Balongan refinery, which is being revamped to be more flexible and use any type of crude, president director Nicke Widyawati told the Jakarta Globe.
Stored at sea. While the flow of Russian fuels is set to pick up, there is a possibility Asia cannot fully digest all the excess, contributing to lower prices and a rise in volumes stored at sea, especially as slowing economic growth may dent demand.
Local markets for naphtha and high-sulphur fuel oil are already oversupplied, in part due to an influx of Russian products. Highlighting that situation, the prompt timespread for high-sulphur fuel oil is in contango, a bearish structure in which later-delivered cargoes cost more. That offers sellers an incentive to store fuel for later sale.
The volume of Russian crude and oil products being stored at sea worldwide swelled to 5.67-million barrels by September 11, up from 2.9-million barrels at the start of the year, according to Kpler data.
“We expect a continued build-up in Russian products on the water,” said Rahul Kapoor, head of commodity analytics & research at S&P Global.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Expect Russia to flood Asia with oil as Europe steps up curbs
Russia is likely to ship more fuel to Asia and the Middle East in the coming months as Europe tightens sanctions to step up its response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The two regions have already been taking a greater share of Russian exports since the war broke out, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea, highlighting the as-yet-unfinished reconfiguration of global energy flows.
The EU is set to bar most imports of Russian crude from December 5, followed by a prohibition on oil products that will kick in from February, ramping up the pressure on Moscow to redirect more of its energy output.
India and China took a combined 2.7-million barrels a day of Russian crude and products last month, according to Morgan Stanley, 54% higher than a year ago. Smaller nations, dubbed the rest of the world, boosted imports to 926,000 barrels a day from 561,000, the bank said in a note.
While buyers in some nations such as Myanmar or Sri Lanka have acknowledged taking Russian cargoes as the war drags on, others have been more circumspect. As the trade continues to evolve, Russian sellers have been employing a variety of tactics to develop existing markets as well as find new outlets, including re-exports and ship-to-ship transfers. An uptick in flows may spur competition, hurting prices and undermining refining margins.
Here is a look at what has been happening in the trade, and what may come next.
Rebranding cargoes. One way Russian products such as fuel oil can make their way into Asia is flowing through the region’s distribution hubs. Such places typically have large land or floating storage facilities and can blend Russian fuels with other products before they are relabelled with a new origin and shipped onward.
“Sanctioned material has been flying under the radar and entering trading hubs for a long time, but this is going to accelerate as Russian sanctions come in,” said John Driscoll, director of JTD Energy Services, based in Singapore. “New grades and sources may emerge. One sign may be when exports far exceed the production of the country,” he said.
Ship-tracking data from Vortexa shows a substantial increase in loadings of Russian fuel oil that have signalled destinations in the Middle East and Asia. Cargoes bound for the United Arab Emirates — where Fujairah is located — jumped by nearly five times last month compared with a year ago, while those signalling Singapore gained 25%. Shipments for Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have also risen sharply.
Ship-to-ship transfers. As the fresh EU sanctions kick in, some buyers may not want to be seen taking Russian fuels, which is likely to be driving an increase in ship-to-ship transfers. In what is a common method of obscuring trade flows, a first vessel loads a cargo from Russia, offloads it to a second, which sails to the final destination.
Some 20%-23% of the Russian naphtha, diesel and fuel oil loaded from west Russian ports in June to August was transferred by this method before heading to buyers, according to Serena Huang, lead Asia analyst at Vortexa.
In one recent example, medium-range tanker Sea Pride loaded high-sulphur fuel oil from Tuapse, Russia at the end of August, then transferred it to larger Suezmax vessel Kriti Breeze in Kalamata, Greece, according to Vortexa and Bloomberg data. The latter is signalling Zhoushan, China as its destination.
Emerging nations. With many EU states shunning Russian products and crude and curbs set to tighten, the push by Moscow to find alternatives will become more acute, potentially targeting Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar and Indonesia. Some of these poorer nations are already struggling to pay for costly fuel imports, making the lure of cheaper Russian shipments difficult to resist.
In Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, there have been talks this month between state oil company Pertamina and Russia on the possibility of increased flows. “The intention is there, the details need to be worked out,” Russian ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in early September.
Rather than take products at this stage, Pertamina plans to process Russian oil at its Balongan refinery, which is being revamped to be more flexible and use any type of crude, president director Nicke Widyawati told the Jakarta Globe.
Stored at sea. While the flow of Russian fuels is set to pick up, there is a possibility Asia cannot fully digest all the excess, contributing to lower prices and a rise in volumes stored at sea, especially as slowing economic growth may dent demand.
Local markets for naphtha and high-sulphur fuel oil are already oversupplied, in part due to an influx of Russian products. Highlighting that situation, the prompt timespread for high-sulphur fuel oil is in contango, a bearish structure in which later-delivered cargoes cost more. That offers sellers an incentive to store fuel for later sale.
The volume of Russian crude and oil products being stored at sea worldwide swelled to 5.67-million barrels by September 11, up from 2.9-million barrels at the start of the year, according to Kpler data.
“We expect a continued build-up in Russian products on the water,” said Rahul Kapoor, head of commodity analytics & research at S&P Global.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ExxonMobil boosts Guyana oil output
Groups launch world’s first public global registry on fossil fuel assets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.