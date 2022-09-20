European banks talk diversity but pick male CEOs

Caution on Beijing is not resulting in retreat from Asia
Kwarteng plan risks further aggravating EU and could backfire spectacularly
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Europe’s biggest banks are falling behind on their promises to promote more women, at least when measured by the very top jobs.
In the past two years not a single female CEO has been appointed by one of Europe’s top 30 banks, despite almost half of the CEOs in that group being replaced in the same time frame, data collated by Bloomberg show.
That echoes the findings in a survey published by ratings company DBRS Morningstar on Tuesday, which shows gender diversity improving at a board level but lagging in executive leadership positions. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was second-from-bottom in terms of female board representation. In a larger sample of 43 institutions, women held 12% of CEO jobs and all of those were appointed before 2020.
“Action needs to be taken to achieve greater gender parity across leadership roles,” analyst Charlotte Cervin and head of European financial institutions Elisabeth Rudman wrote in the report.
The report argues that high levels of diversity in the workplace can improve innovation and employee engagement, and “there is some evidence that companies with high levels of gender diversity financially outperform their peers”.
The 14 banks who have changed CEO since 2020 include some of the biggest names in global finance such as Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Santander and UBS.
Many of Europe’s largest banks have repeatedly promised to increase gender diversity among their top as the issue has become a concern among stakeholders including investors and regulators. But faced with the opportunity to turn words into action as a vacancy opens up at the top, the lenders continue to choose men over women.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
European banks talk diversity but pick male CEOs
Europe’s biggest banks are falling behind on their promises to promote more women, at least when measured by the very top jobs.
In the past two years not a single female CEO has been appointed by one of Europe’s top 30 banks, despite almost half of the CEOs in that group being replaced in the same time frame, data collated by Bloomberg show.
That echoes the findings in a survey published by ratings company DBRS Morningstar on Tuesday, which shows gender diversity improving at a board level but lagging in executive leadership positions. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was second-from-bottom in terms of female board representation. In a larger sample of 43 institutions, women held 12% of CEO jobs and all of those were appointed before 2020.
“Action needs to be taken to achieve greater gender parity across leadership roles,” analyst Charlotte Cervin and head of European financial institutions Elisabeth Rudman wrote in the report.
The report argues that high levels of diversity in the workplace can improve innovation and employee engagement, and “there is some evidence that companies with high levels of gender diversity financially outperform their peers”.
The 14 banks who have changed CEO since 2020 include some of the biggest names in global finance such as Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Santander and UBS.
Many of Europe’s largest banks have repeatedly promised to increase gender diversity among their top as the issue has become a concern among stakeholders including investors and regulators. But faced with the opportunity to turn words into action as a vacancy opens up at the top, the lenders continue to choose men over women.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.