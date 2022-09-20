×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Egypt eases forex rules as ports backlog drives up prices

20 September 2022 - 18:40 Tarek El-Tablawy and Abdel Latif Wahba
A man delivers bread from a bakery in Cairo, Egypt, May 9 2022. Picture: ROGER ANIS/GETTY IMAGES
A man delivers bread from a bakery in Cairo, Egypt, May 9 2022. Picture: ROGER ANIS/GETTY IMAGES

Egypt’s central bank has eased foreign currency restrictions in a bid to clear a backlog of imports that contributed to soaring prices.

Lenders can now use balances of foreign currency held in company accounts before September 19 to open new letters of credit or inward documentary credits. The revisions in the central bank’s meeting minutes were reported by several local news outlets, including state-run Ahram Gate website and Al-Mal’s online edition. 

Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking comment. 

The latest step could mean that the main aim is to clear a backlog of imports at the ports. It also aims to shift greater responsibility on to the banks to verify sources of the funds and handle other issues that previously had to be vetted through the central bank.

Earlier this year, authorities began to require importers to secure letters of credit from their banks to buy goods abroad, a procedure that’s been blamed for causing shortages of consumer products and driving up prices.

Egypt is grappling with rising inflation and the broader economic fallout of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Import disruptions have sent prices soaring, squeezing a population struggling to recover from Covid-19 fallout.

The revised rules, announced before the central bank’s policy meeting on September 22, said parent companies of Egyptian subsidiaries may use foreign currency held in their accounts in local banks to carry out import operations. This applies on condition that they buy back and then resell the currency without taking a profit. 

The latest revisions come after officials said they were working to ease import restrictions. 

Looking to help bridge a funding gap, authorities are also working on securing assistance from the International Monetary Fund, and have said they are hopeful of an agreement soon. 

Cairo has also secured more than $20bn in aid, funding and investments from oil-rich Gulf states, and are planning on offering more state-held companies to investors in a bid to bolster the private sector and generate additional revenue. 

Such assistance is critical for Egypt, a country of about 100-million people that is one of the world’s biggest wheat buyers. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Fed to lead combined 500 bps global assault on inflation

Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
News
1 day ago

Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate hike in 33 years

Question mark over start of ‘quantitative tightening’ as prime minister plans to borrow billions
News
1 day ago

UN warns drought and conflict have ruined Syria’s grain crops

Meagre harvest adds to strain on farmers and sanctions-hit government
World
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to ...
News
2.
Expect Russia to flood Asia with oil as Europe ...
News
3.
Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s ...
News
4.
Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate ...
News
5.
IMF gives thumbs up to Zimbabwe’s policy ...
News

Related Articles

Falling retail data likely to add to worries about Britain’s economy

World / Europe

Global cargo market dip suggests year-end shopping bonanza is unlikely

World

UK breakfast index points to sizzling cost of food as inflation turns up the ...

News

US mortgage rates top 6% for first time since 2008

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.