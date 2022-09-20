Egypt eases forex rules as ports backlog drives up prices

Most aggressive tightening in almost three decades marks penultimate decision under Swedish central bank governor Stefan Ingves
Egypt’s central bank has eased foreign currency restrictions in a bid to clear a backlog of imports that contributed to soaring prices.
Lenders can now use balances of foreign currency held in company accounts before September 19 to open new letters of credit or inward documentary credits. The revisions in the central bank’s meeting minutes were reported by several local news outlets, including state-run Ahram Gate website and Al-Mal’s online edition.
Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.
The latest step could mean that the main aim is to clear a backlog of imports at the ports. It also aims to shift greater responsibility on to the banks to verify sources of the funds and handle other issues that previously had to be vetted through the central bank.
Earlier this year, authorities began to require importers to secure letters of credit from their banks to buy goods abroad, a procedure that’s been blamed for causing shortages of consumer products and driving up prices.
Egypt is grappling with rising inflation and the broader economic fallout of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Import disruptions have sent prices soaring, squeezing a population struggling to recover from Covid-19 fallout.
The revised rules, announced before the central bank’s policy meeting on September 22, said parent companies of Egyptian subsidiaries may use foreign currency held in their accounts in local banks to carry out import operations. This applies on condition that they buy back and then resell the currency without taking a profit.
The latest revisions come after officials said they were working to ease import restrictions.
Looking to help bridge a funding gap, authorities are also working on securing assistance from the International Monetary Fund, and have said they are hopeful of an agreement soon.
Cairo has also secured more than $20bn in aid, funding and investments from oil-rich Gulf states, and are planning on offering more state-held companies to investors in a bid to bolster the private sector and generate additional revenue.
Such assistance is critical for Egypt, a country of about 100-million people that is one of the world’s biggest wheat buyers.
Bloomberg News.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
