Nvidia is cheap and a top stock picker is piling in

Question mark over start of ‘quantitative tightening’ as prime minister plans to borrow billions
While it fits with a national stereotype, the orderly 30-hour queue for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II is about more than just lining up
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
A rebound for Cathie Wood’s exchange traded funds (ETFs) may depend in part on an equally battered large-cap technology stock that’s been a long-time favourite of hers — Nvidia Corp.
ETFs controlled by the growth stock proponent’s ARK Investment Management have been loading up on Nvidia shares, purchasing more than 400,000 in September, according to the firm’s daily trading disclosures. ARK funds held more than 675,000 shares on June 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Nvidia shares have plunged 55% this year, the biggest drop among tech stocks with market values of $100bn or more. Sales growth has slowed at a time when valuations for rapidly expanding companies have come under intense pressure amid soaring interest rates. The stock rose 0.5% on Monday.
That’s left the stock cheaper than it was last year when its market value was climbing towards $1-trillion. Yet at 32 times projected earnings, its still priced above its average over the past decade.
Wood has long been a fan of Nvidia, whose graphics processors are used in personal computers and for complex computing tasks required for artificial intelligence. Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have been part of her portfolios since ARK began in 2014, along with electric-car maker Tesla.
Still, ARK’s conviction has wavered at times. The firm sold nearly 300,000 Nvidia shares on August 23, the day before the chipmaker reported earnings in which its quarterly revenue forecast fell about $1bn short of the average Wall Street estimate. ARK representatives didn’t respond to inquiries seeking comment.
“Nvidia is a high-quality company and while it was expensive earlier this year, the correction has made it look pretty attractive at these levels,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.
Massive boon
Wood’s affinity for Nvidia was a massive boon as the shares soared from about $4 at the start of 2014 to more than $330 late in 2021, when Nvidia’s market value peaked at more than $800bn. This year, however, the stock has been a big drag. Nvidia has fallen 60% from a November. 29 record, shedding about $500bn in market value.
Wood has been criticised as her portfolios have taken a beating with economic conditions weighing disproportionately on the high-growth, high-valuation stocks she tends to favour. Her $8bn flagship ARK Innovation ETF has fallen 55% this year.
As for Nvidia, Wall Street has been slashing earnings estimates. Projections for 2023 profits under generally accepted accounting principles have fallen more than 50% over the past three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 5.8% last week, as a reading on inflation fuelled its biggest weekly percentage drop since January, and the selling was especially severe in Microsoft. The software giant dropped 7.5%, its biggest slump since March 2020. The stock, which is down 27% this year, closed at its lowest level since June.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nvidia is cheap and a top stock picker is piling in
Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management, has bought 400,000 shares of the tech company that has slumped by more than half this year
A rebound for Cathie Wood’s exchange traded funds (ETFs) may depend in part on an equally battered large-cap technology stock that’s been a long-time favourite of hers — Nvidia Corp.
ETFs controlled by the growth stock proponent’s ARK Investment Management have been loading up on Nvidia shares, purchasing more than 400,000 in September, according to the firm’s daily trading disclosures. ARK funds held more than 675,000 shares on June 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Nvidia shares have plunged 55% this year, the biggest drop among tech stocks with market values of $100bn or more. Sales growth has slowed at a time when valuations for rapidly expanding companies have come under intense pressure amid soaring interest rates. The stock rose 0.5% on Monday.
That’s left the stock cheaper than it was last year when its market value was climbing towards $1-trillion. Yet at 32 times projected earnings, its still priced above its average over the past decade.
Wood has long been a fan of Nvidia, whose graphics processors are used in personal computers and for complex computing tasks required for artificial intelligence. Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have been part of her portfolios since ARK began in 2014, along with electric-car maker Tesla.
Still, ARK’s conviction has wavered at times. The firm sold nearly 300,000 Nvidia shares on August 23, the day before the chipmaker reported earnings in which its quarterly revenue forecast fell about $1bn short of the average Wall Street estimate. ARK representatives didn’t respond to inquiries seeking comment.
“Nvidia is a high-quality company and while it was expensive earlier this year, the correction has made it look pretty attractive at these levels,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.
Massive boon
Wood’s affinity for Nvidia was a massive boon as the shares soared from about $4 at the start of 2014 to more than $330 late in 2021, when Nvidia’s market value peaked at more than $800bn. This year, however, the stock has been a big drag. Nvidia has fallen 60% from a November. 29 record, shedding about $500bn in market value.
Wood has been criticised as her portfolios have taken a beating with economic conditions weighing disproportionately on the high-growth, high-valuation stocks she tends to favour. Her $8bn flagship ARK Innovation ETF has fallen 55% this year.
As for Nvidia, Wall Street has been slashing earnings estimates. Projections for 2023 profits under generally accepted accounting principles have fallen more than 50% over the past three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 5.8% last week, as a reading on inflation fuelled its biggest weekly percentage drop since January, and the selling was especially severe in Microsoft. The software giant dropped 7.5%, its biggest slump since March 2020. The stock, which is down 27% this year, closed at its lowest level since June.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Google tweaks ad policy in India to rein in illegal lending apps
Vedanta and Foxconn to invest $19.5bn in chip plants in Gujarat state
China has become huge business for Twitter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Investor appetite for vertical farms on the rise
Privacy still at the core of Apple, says CEO
Apple unveils new extreme sport-focused watch and ‘far out’ iPhone 14
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.