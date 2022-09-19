×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lula ahead of Jair Bolsonaro two weeks before Brazilian poll

The leftist leader says he hold ‘deep respect’ for Brazilian farmers and has given a nod to the armed forces

19 September 2022 - 17:30 Andrew Rosati
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXANDRE SCHNEIDER
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXANDRE SCHNEIDER

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pulling further ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro less than two weeks before Brazilians cast their vote in the presidential election, according to the latest poll.

The leftist former president captured 44% of voter intention in the first round, up from 41% a week ago. Bolsonaro held steady at 35%, a survey from FSB Pesquisa showed on Monday. 

Third- and fourth-placed candidates who had enjoyed a boost after a widely watched televised debate on August 29 appeared to be losing ground: Ciro Gomes dropped to 7% of voting intention while Simone Tebet fell to 5% — both losing 2 percentage points, within the survey’s margin of error. 

As the campaign enters its final stretch, polls increasingly show Lula’s lead widening despite attempts by Bolsonaro  to extend an olive branch to centrist and undecided voters. The right-wing president has struck a more conciliatory tone in recent speeches, and promised to commit billions more dollars to increasing social aid to the poor if elected for a second term. 

Those efforts appear to be falling flat as Lula is trying to undercut the president’s support, stumping deep in the conservative south of the country. During campaign events over the weekend, the leftist leader said he held “deep respect” for Brazilian farmers and gave a nod to the armed forces.

A candidate needs to win more than 50% of valid votes on October 2, otherwise a runoff will occur on October 30. 

The poll, commissioned by investment bank BTG Pactual, interviewed 2,000 people by phone across Brazil between September 16 and 18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. 

Bloomberg 

Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Bolsonaro’s late-campaign push fizzles, leaving him further behind Lula

A DataFolha poll showed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would take 45% of October’s first-round vote, while the current Brazilian president would win 33%
News
3 days ago

IAN BREMMER: Brazil’s democracy on the ballot in presidential election

Tightening race gives incumbent Jair Bolsonaro more grounds to claim vote rigging
Opinion
1 week ago

Brazilian researchers have a rainforest beef with Lula’s meat vow

Some see the leftist challenger's pledge as at odds with his campaign promise to stop Amazonian destruction
World
2 weeks ago

EMILE MYBURGH: Why Lula is the best man for Brazil and SA

If he is re-elected, the former president, who suffered persecution, will boost ties with Africa
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to ...
News
2.
Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s ...
News
3.
Early venture capital backers of software tool ...
News
4.
Fed to lead combined 500 bps global assault on ...
News
5.
Biden’s student debt relief plan set to cost ...
News

Related Articles

Forest alliance between Brazil, Indonesia and DRC on the cards should Lula win ...

World

Drug traffickers’ illicit environmental activities a blow for Brazil’s Amazon

World / Americas

Brazil will probably be even more divided after October elections

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.