Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate hike in 33 years

Question mark over start of ‘quantitative tightening’ as prime minister plans to borrow billions
The Bank of England (BOE) this week will consider whether to push through the biggest interest rate increase in 33 years to respond to surging inflation and weakening confidence in British assets.
With prices rising five times faster than the UK central bank’s 2% target and the pound falling almost daily, policymakers led by governor Andrew Bailey are under pressure to step up the pace of monetary tightening.
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s move to protect households from rising energy bills will add a jolt of stimulus to the economy, softening the downturn that analysts and the BOE have been expecting. The US Federal Reserve is likely to push its key rate further past lending costs in the UK, potentially further weakening sterling.
“The arguments for a 75 basis point (bps) move are more compelling than those for a 50 bps increase,” Paul Hollingsworth, chief European economist at BNP Paribas, wrote in a note to clients.
The majority of the 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the BOE to raise its benchmark lending rate 50 bps to 2.25% on September 22. Investors on Friday were pricing in just over a 50% chance of a 75 bps increase, reining in those bets from a peak of 80% several times in the past few weeks.
Complicating this month’s decision are the politics of the BoE’s nine-member monetary policy committee and Bailey’s aim to start selling off more of the £895bn of assets the bank has built up stimulating the economy since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the panel, stepped down in August and was replaced by Swati Dhingra, whose views on rates aren’t well known.
The BOE had planned to endorse so-called quantitative tightening, where bonds from the asset portfolio will be sold, but Truss’s decision to borrow huge sums to head off a winter spike in energy costs has introduced an element of doubt.
“Questions have been raised whether this is the opportune moment to sell gilts back into the market,” said Ellie Henderson, an economist at Investec.
The 50 bps increase delivered by the BOE in August was the largest since early 1995 — two years before the treasury handed the BOE authority to set monetary policy.
A 75 bps increase would be the biggest since 1989, when inflation was climbing rapidly after a consumer boom. Bigger rate rises were announced during a brief and unsuccessful attempt to bolster sterling during the 1992 exchange rate crisis, but they were unwound within a day.
On Friday, sterling marked the 30th anniversary of Black Wednesday — September 16 1992 — by falling below $1.14 for the first time since 1985. UK government bonds have also underperformed peers recently, with 10-year yields climbing as high as 3.22% last week, the highest in more than a decade.
This month’s meeting of the BOE, delayed for a week by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has split the debate among economists and policymakers about how to respond to conflicting forces buffeting the UK economy.
Inflation is forecast to rise further, and companies are struggling to find the staff they need to fill open jobs, pushing up wages and providing a constraint on how quickly they can grow. At the same time, the tightest cost of living squeeze in a generation is darkening the outlook.
The hawks, led by BOE policymaker Catherine Mann, and economists at BNP, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse, argue that tamping down on inflation is the top priority and that the BOE can’t fall further behind the Fed. They see Truss’s freeze on energy costs keeping prices more elevated into 2023 than the BOE is expecting.
“Opinions are evenly divided, but we see clear reasons for a larger move,” Allan Monks at JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients. “A 50 bps hike would amount to a dovish surprise, and this would be hard to justify after a large, unfunded and not well-targeted fiscal easing, which has been accompanied by falling confidence in markets.”
Monetary policy doves including the BoE’s Silvana Tenreyro are increasingly worried about the economy slipping into a protracted slump. Some see the increase in natural gas and electricity prices weighing on activity of all kinds and the BOE moving towards cutting rates sooner than markets anticipate.
Dovish voices
“The broadening economic slowdown is a growing challenge to any further tightening,” Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays, wrote in a note. “We expect dissenting dovish voices to become louder.”
Investors are betting rates peak above 4.5% next year, and in recent weeks they’ve almost priced out the prospect of cuts in the benchmark lending rate, which they had been anticipating towards the end of 2023.
A day after Thursday’s announcement, chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is due to give a statement to parliament setting out more detail on Truss’s energy programme and confirming plans to reverse a recent rise in payroll taxes.
The cost to the taxpayer in terms of extra government borrowing is expected to top £100bn, leaving the BOE facing difficult decisions about both rates and asset sales.
“They could choose to delay the commencement of active selling of gilts, recognising the additional gilt supply coming down the tracks, but at the same time raise interest rates by 0.75% on the basis that while the energy price cap will cause headline inflation to be materially lower than under prior forecasts, other expected fiscal measures should be stimulatory,” said Howard Cunningham, fixed-income portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.
