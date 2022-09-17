×

News

Bluebird’s gene therapy treatment approved

One-time treatment to cost $3m

19 September 2022 - 16:45 Fiona Rutherford and Angelica Peebles
Picture: 123RF/KTSDESIGN
Picture: 123RF/KTSDESIGN

Bluebird Bio’s shares gained in premarket trading on Monday after its gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease received accelerated approval from US regulators, making it the first treatment of its kind for children living with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

The one-time treatment will be sold under the name Skysona and cost $3m, CEO Andrew Obenshain said in an interview. That price is a record in the US. The approval allows Somerville, Massachusetts-based Bluebird to introduce its gene therapy on condition that it provides long-term data to prove the treatment’s benefit, according to a company statement. 

The shares rose 6.8% as of 7.29am in New York. They have lost more than a third of their value in 2022 until Friday’s close. 

Bluebird’s therapy, also known as eli-cel, treats cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, or CALD, a rare genetic condition that afflicts young boys and can cause rapid deterioration and death. Until now, the only treatment available for this condition was a stem-cell transplant from a sibling or a matched donor. 

With 70% of patients diagnosed with CALD not having a matching donor, eli-cel could significantly improve their lives. The therapy was approved for boys between the ages of four and 17 regardless of whether they have a match. 

The company had sought full approval of the treatment, but it became clear in conversations with regulators the accelerated pathway was the best option, Obenshain told Bloomberg on Friday. While data from a late-stage trial showed promising results in the treatment’s efficacy, at least three patients who received eli-cel developed cancer of the bone marrow. Trials were paused in August 2021 because of safety concerns. The hold will lift in conjunction with the approval.

In June a panel of expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unanimously voted in favour of the treatment, saying the benefits outweighed the risks. However, the panel stressed the need for aggressive monitoring of patients after they are treated.

Skysona’s clearance marks Bluebird’s second approval within a month, infusing fresh hope into a company that recently warned it might run out of money. Bluebird plans to sell priority review vouchers it received from the FDA upon the two approvals, which it estimates could fetch around $110m each. 

With only about 40 patients diagnosed with CALD each year, Skysona represents Bluebird’s smallest opportunity. In comparison, the company estimates more than 850 people could be eligible to receive its Zynteglo gene therapy for blood disorder beta thalassemia. 

“This has always been about the boys and less about the commercial opportunity for us and much more about the realisation of the mission,” Obenshain said.

Sickle cell disease, another blood disease, is Bluebird’s biggest potential market, with more than 20,000 people who could be eligible for gene therapy, according to company estimates. Its management plans to file an application for the treatment with US regulators early in 2023.

Bloomberg

Afrigen to partner with US government in mRNA vaccine research

The project could lead to the development of new treatments for diseases such as malaria, TB and HIV
National
2 months ago

MAX NISEN: Moderna has the firepower to go on the hunt but must think strategically

Drugmaker’s acquisitions will need to justify its market valuation of more than $100bn
Opinion
1 year ago

Liver study results show how Crispr could transform treatment

The results from the study are an exciting sign of where Crispr therapies are headed
Life
1 year ago

