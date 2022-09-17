×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Founder of collapsed Luna and TerraUSD tokens denies he is on the run

However, Do Kwon will not disclose where he is

18 September 2022 - 18:47 Joanna Ossinger and Jim Silver
Singapore police said Do Kwon was no longer in the country. Picture: Bloomberg
Singapore police said Do Kwon was no longer in the country. Picture: Bloomberg

Do Kwon, founder of the collapsed Luna and TerraUSD tokens, said he is not “on the run” hours after Singapore police stated that he was no longer in the country. 

Kwon, with five others, is facing arrest in South Korea. As recently as September 14 the prosecutor’s office in Seoul said he and the others, accused of violations of capital markets law, were all in Singapore. After local police issued a statement on Saturday, Kwon tweeted that he does not have anything to hide and is in “full co-operation” with government agencies. 

“For any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full co-operation and we don’t have anything to hide,” Kwon said, without providing specifics on his whereabouts. “We are in the process of defending ourselves in multiple jurisdictions — we have held ourselves to an extremely high bar of integrity, and look forward to clarifying the truth over the next few months.”

The South Korean prosecutor’s office is also seeking permission from the country’s foreign ministry to have Kwon’s passport revoked. If that happens, Kwon would have to return to Seoul within 14 days, according to policy.

Singapore police told Bloomberg they will assist the Korean National Police Agency “within the ambit of our domestic legislation and international obligations”.

Kwon found himself at the centre of one of crypto’s biggest blow-ups when TerraUSD, also known as UST, crumbled from its dollar peg and brought down the ecosystem he had built. The $60bn wipeout also saw the implosion of a related token known as Luna. The collapse in May shook faith in the digital-asset sector, which has yet to recover much of the losses.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

South Korea issues arrest warrant for Terraform co-founder Do Kwon

South Korea issues arrest warrant for Terraform co-founder Do Kwon for alleged violations of the nation’s capital markets law
News
4 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: What’s next for crypto after the bitcoin crash and stablecoin rout?

Investors are spooked wondering if it is all an elaborate scam or just another crypto winter
Opinion
2 months ago

Terraform Labs staff grounded as authorities probe stablecoin’s collapse

Employees have been banned from leaving South Korea amid investigation into high-profile implosion of stablecoin TerraUSD
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to ...
News
2.
Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s ...
News
3.
Frugality is the latest trend in work-life balance
News
4.
Putin acknowledges China’s ‘concerns’ over ...
News
5.
Amazon sellers brace for bleak holiday season as ...
News

Related Articles

DESNÉ MASIE: What’s next for crypto after the bitcoin crash and stablecoin rout?

Opinion / Columnists

Hex casts spell over hordes of devotees, but observers raise eyebrows

News

Crypto billionaires feel the pinch amid market slump

News

Binance exchange sued by crypto investor over stablecoin collapse

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Now is the winter of our alt-coin bets

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.