Do Kwon, founder of the collapsed Luna and TerraUSD tokens, said he is not “on the run” hours after Singapore police stated that he was no longer in the country.
Kwon, with five others, is facing arrest in South Korea. As recently as September 14 the prosecutor’s office in Seoul said he and the others, accused of violations of capital markets law, were all in Singapore. After local police issued a statement on Saturday, Kwon tweeted that he does not have anything to hide and is in “full co-operation” with government agencies.
“For any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full co-operation and we don’t have anything to hide,” Kwon said, without providing specifics on his whereabouts. “We are in the process of defending ourselves in multiple jurisdictions — we have held ourselves to an extremely high bar of integrity, and look forward to clarifying the truth over the next few months.”
The South Korean prosecutor’s office is also seeking permission from the country’s foreign ministry to have Kwon’s passport revoked. If that happens, Kwon would have to return to Seoul within 14 days, according to policy.
Singapore police told Bloomberg they will assist the Korean National Police Agency “within the ambit of our domestic legislation and international obligations”.
Kwon found himself at the centre of one of crypto’s biggest blow-ups when TerraUSD, also known as UST, crumbled from its dollar peg and brought down the ecosystem he had built. The $60bn wipeout also saw the implosion of a related token known as Luna. The collapse in May shook faith in the digital-asset sector, which has yet to recover much of the losses.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Founder of collapsed Luna and TerraUSD tokens denies he is on the run
However, Do Kwon will not disclose where he is
