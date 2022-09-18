×

Europe prepares blackout plans to head off winter energy chaos

18 September 2022 - 07:37 Todd Gillespie and Francois De Beaupuy

It’s December in Europe and the temperature is dropping. People have the heating on as they cook dinner, run the washing machine, watch TV. But in France, the grid operator is running out of options to keep the lights on.

The utility has issued a “red” alert, meaning supplies are at their limit. It’s already cut off some big industrial users and reduced voltage, and even sent out a mass request to households to curb their electricity usage...

