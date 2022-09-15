Samsung announces $5bn plan to tame emissions

Electronics giant also aims to switch overseas factories entirely to renewable power in five years, but says a similar target for its most energy-hungry domestic plants isn’t possible yet
Britain’s approach to antitrust has evolved since Brexit, generating some notable divergences with Europe
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Samsung Electronics will invest 7-trillion won ($5bn) in green initiatives and call on South Korea to tackle the high costs of clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.
The world’s largest memory-chipmaker, which has seen its climate footprint swell in recent years as it expanded energy-intensive manufacturing lines, plans to eliminate so-called Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. Samsung hasn’t developed goals to reduce Scope 3 pollution like some peers, though it intends to set targets.
Scope 1 and 2 are those emissions owned or controlled by a company, while scope 3 emissions are a consequence of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it.
South Korea’s biggest company also aims to switch overseas factories entirely to renewable electricity within five years, though argues it can’t yet pursue a similar target for its most energy-hungry domestic plants — which account for the majority of production — because of constraints on the availability of clean power in the fossil fuel-reliant nation.
Samsung has long been criticised by investors and activists for its slower approach to climate action than industry peers such as Apple, which said in October it had cut emissions by 40% over the past five years and is pressing suppliers to use only renewable energy.
“Addressing climate risks has been particularly challenging with our complex business portfolio,” Kim Soojin, Samsung’s head of ESG strategy, said in an interview. The firm’s status as a manufacturer of a broad range of electronics and its extensive supply chains, mean “the environmental pressure on our shoulders has been extremely heavy”, she said.
New plans
A new plan announced on Thursday includes spending on carbon capture and storage, measures to reduce water consumption and the release of gases during semiconductor manufacturing, boosting the energy efficiency of its products, and improvements in collecting electronic waste for recycling. While cutting direct emissions is a priority, Samsung will also consider the use of offsets in voluntary carbon markets, Kim said.
As the biggest electricity user in South Korea, the group’s biggest challenge remains the country’s grid. Fossil fuels accounted for more than 65% of electricity generation in 2021 and plans are being studied to scale back proposals for more renewables as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government touts a potential longer-term build out of nuclear power.
Samsung’s operations consumed 32,322 gigawatt-hours of energy in 2021, including 25,767 GWh of electric power, the company said in its most recent sustainability report. That compares with South Korea’s wind, solar and hydro power generation of 31,323 GWh in the same year, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF. The company’s emissions have risen in recent years as a direct result of the installation of new semiconductor manufacturing lines, according to its report.
Competition for renewable electricity is also likely to rise with all of South Korea’s key conglomerates now pledging to run their operations using solely clean energy. Coal and gas remain cheaper in the nation than new solar or wind generation, according to BNEF data.
Seeking help
Samsung will ask Yoon’s administration for more help. “We’re planning to voice industrywide concerns over higher cost of renewable energy, and ask for the government’s policy support for the development of various climate-related innovations,” Kim said.
Under its new climate plans, the company will also join RE100, a global initiative in which members commit to eventually use 100% renewable energy.
“Samsung signing up for declarations like this might be a step in the right direction, but a vague 2050 target leaves shareholders with more questions than answers,” said Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investment at KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, which holds Samsung shares and has about $80bn of assets under management. “Scope 3 emissions are crucial and having them missing from a target points to another obvious weakness in this announcement.” Samsung declined as much as 1.1% in Thursday trading.
Local plants for consumer electronics will move to 100% renewables by 2027, Samsung said in its statement. The company aims to run its semiconductor operations entirely on clean sources by 2050, according to Kim.
“The Korean government isn’t doing much to support companies, putting the entire economy at risk of losing its industrial competitiveness,” said Hong Jong Ho, a professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies. “With Samsung’s enormous influence, it should be the one playing an advocacy role in enforcing the government for policy changes.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Samsung announces $5bn plan to tame emissions
Electronics giant also aims to switch overseas factories entirely to renewable power in five years, but says a similar target for its most energy-hungry domestic plants isn’t possible yet
Samsung Electronics will invest 7-trillion won ($5bn) in green initiatives and call on South Korea to tackle the high costs of clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.
The world’s largest memory-chipmaker, which has seen its climate footprint swell in recent years as it expanded energy-intensive manufacturing lines, plans to eliminate so-called Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. Samsung hasn’t developed goals to reduce Scope 3 pollution like some peers, though it intends to set targets.
Scope 1 and 2 are those emissions owned or controlled by a company, while scope 3 emissions are a consequence of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it.
South Korea’s biggest company also aims to switch overseas factories entirely to renewable electricity within five years, though argues it can’t yet pursue a similar target for its most energy-hungry domestic plants — which account for the majority of production — because of constraints on the availability of clean power in the fossil fuel-reliant nation.
Samsung has long been criticised by investors and activists for its slower approach to climate action than industry peers such as Apple, which said in October it had cut emissions by 40% over the past five years and is pressing suppliers to use only renewable energy.
“Addressing climate risks has been particularly challenging with our complex business portfolio,” Kim Soojin, Samsung’s head of ESG strategy, said in an interview. The firm’s status as a manufacturer of a broad range of electronics and its extensive supply chains, mean “the environmental pressure on our shoulders has been extremely heavy”, she said.
New plans
A new plan announced on Thursday includes spending on carbon capture and storage, measures to reduce water consumption and the release of gases during semiconductor manufacturing, boosting the energy efficiency of its products, and improvements in collecting electronic waste for recycling. While cutting direct emissions is a priority, Samsung will also consider the use of offsets in voluntary carbon markets, Kim said.
As the biggest electricity user in South Korea, the group’s biggest challenge remains the country’s grid. Fossil fuels accounted for more than 65% of electricity generation in 2021 and plans are being studied to scale back proposals for more renewables as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government touts a potential longer-term build out of nuclear power.
Samsung’s operations consumed 32,322 gigawatt-hours of energy in 2021, including 25,767 GWh of electric power, the company said in its most recent sustainability report. That compares with South Korea’s wind, solar and hydro power generation of 31,323 GWh in the same year, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF. The company’s emissions have risen in recent years as a direct result of the installation of new semiconductor manufacturing lines, according to its report.
Competition for renewable electricity is also likely to rise with all of South Korea’s key conglomerates now pledging to run their operations using solely clean energy. Coal and gas remain cheaper in the nation than new solar or wind generation, according to BNEF data.
Seeking help
Samsung will ask Yoon’s administration for more help. “We’re planning to voice industrywide concerns over higher cost of renewable energy, and ask for the government’s policy support for the development of various climate-related innovations,” Kim said.
Under its new climate plans, the company will also join RE100, a global initiative in which members commit to eventually use 100% renewable energy.
“Samsung signing up for declarations like this might be a step in the right direction, but a vague 2050 target leaves shareholders with more questions than answers,” said Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investment at KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, which holds Samsung shares and has about $80bn of assets under management. “Scope 3 emissions are crucial and having them missing from a target points to another obvious weakness in this announcement.” Samsung declined as much as 1.1% in Thursday trading.
Local plants for consumer electronics will move to 100% renewables by 2027, Samsung said in its statement. The company aims to run its semiconductor operations entirely on clean sources by 2050, according to Kim.
“The Korean government isn’t doing much to support companies, putting the entire economy at risk of losing its industrial competitiveness,” said Hong Jong Ho, a professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies. “With Samsung’s enormous influence, it should be the one playing an advocacy role in enforcing the government for policy changes.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
‘Startling’ methane leak detected at Mexican offshore oilfield
Electric vehicles weigh on California’s global warming fight
Greenpeace singles out Japanese carmakers for sluggish decarbonisation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Apple and Samsung to benefit as India plans to speed up safety approvals for ...
Vedanta and Foxconn to invest $19.5bn in chip plants in Gujarat state
Samsung’s Jay Y Lee receives presidential pardon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.