Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) sales declined more than expected over the northern hemisphere summer as the Swedish retailer fell further behind rival Zara amid a growing cost-of-living crisis across Europe.
Revenue dropped 4% excluding currency shifts in the three months to end-August, the Swedish retailer said on Thursday. Analysts had expected a decline of 1.4%. That’s the first retreat in six quarters.
Zara-owner Inditex SA on Wednesday reported a 25% jump in sales for the first half and a higher profit than expected after increasing prices. H&M has said it seeks to strengthen its market position by not raising prices as much as competitors.
The company, one of the world’s biggest fashion retailers, had almost recovered from the Covid-19-pandemic when Russia invaded Ukraine, and is now struggling with soaring inflation and a more pessimistic outlook for the broader economy. In June, H&M said it would take a financial hit of 2-billion kronor ($190m) for closing its shops and exiting Russia.
Sales gradually improved during the quarter because of higher interest in its autumn collections, H&M said. Total revenue was 57.45-billion kronor.
The shares swung between gains and losses in early trading in Stockholm Thursday. The stock has lost more than a third of its value in 2022 and currently trades near its coronavirus-related lows of the northern hemisphere spring 2020. That’s when the firm had as much as 80% of its store network closed.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
H&M results slump as rival Zara soars
Hennes & Mauritz stock has lost more than a third of its value in 2022
Bloomberg
