Zara-owner Inditex pulls off balancing act in keeping people shopping

The average price of a Zara clothing item was up 12.2% in July compared with July 2021
Inditex is increasing prices by more than surging inflation rates, making the owner of the Zara fashion chain a standout among retailers getting hit by higher costs and shaky consumer demand.
Higher prices helped earnings before interest and taxes rise to €2.43bn in the six months to end-July, the Arteixo, Spain-based company said on Wednesday. That compares with the €2.36bn average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
The shares rose as much as 5.2% early on Wednesday in Madrid.
By keeping customers shopping while managing to offset higher costs through price increases, the world’s biggest clothing retailer is pulling off a balancing act that smaller rivals have struggled to handle. Data compiled by UBS from thousands of websites across 20 regions show that the average price of a Zara clothing item was up 12.2% in July — above inflation in many global markets — compared with last year.
That compares with a 5.6% increase at rival Hennes & Mauritz. Associated British Foods, owner of the Primark budget apparel chain, warned last week that profit will decline in the next fiscal year as rising energy costs squeeze consumers and the strengthening of the dollar weighs on its costs.
“It is clear that Inditex is successfully feeding through input price inflation in a selective way and is not taking significant pain through the gross margin,” said Anne Critchlow, an analyst at Societe Generale.
The gross margin hit a seven-year high in the first half and the company predicts it will be roughly stable on a full-year basis.
Supply chain
The textile giant has a different cost and supply chain structure from competitors, with about half its products sourced from what it calls proximity markets — notably Spain, Morocco, Portugal and Turkey. It has also seen an increase in dollar-denominated revenue with the growth of sales in the US, which became its second-largest market last year. The dollar this month strengthened to an almost two-decade high against the euro.
First-half sales reached €14.8bn, up 25% from a year before and ahead of analysts’ estimates. In the first six weeks of the third quarter, sales climbed 11% relative to the same period a year earlier.
The retailer said currency swings will increase sales by 0.5% this fiscal year and reaffirmed that online purchases will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2024.
Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex’s founder and controlling shareholder, replaced Pablo Isla as executive chair in April. Isla had already handed over the CEO position to Oscar Garcia Maceiras in November.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Zara-owner Inditex pulls off balancing act in keeping people shopping
The average price of a Zara clothing item was up 12.2% in July compared with July 2021
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
