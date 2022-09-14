SA has had 100 days of load-shedding in 2022

Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday and expects to reduce this to stage 2 from Thursday until the end of the week
Eskom has implemented power cuts on 100 days so far in 2022, with more to come.
Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 4, where it removes 4,000MW from the grid, on Tuesday after three generation units at its Kendal coal-fired station about 100km east of Johannesburg tripped. The utility expects to reduce this to 2,000MW from Thursday until the end of the week. That will bring the total days of outages in the third quarter to 40, Bloomberg calculations show.
The power utility is struggling to meet electricity demand because its old and poorly maintained power stations continually break down. The energy shortages are weighing on business confidence and output, and contributed to a 0.7% quarter-on-quarter contraction in the economy in the three months to end-June.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced steps in July to encourage private power generation to supplement supply from renewable sources. Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has warned that these plans may not deliver results for the next 12 months or so.
