German logistics magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne raises stake in Lufthansa

Germany’s Economic Stabilisation Fund disposes of its remaining stake in Europe’s largest airline, netting a €760m profit
Sanctioning nations leave loopholes because they want natural resources
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Germany’s richest man, Klaus-Michael Kuehne, increased his stake in Deutsche Lufthansa, buying stock offloaded by the country’s government as part of its exit from the flagship carrier.
Kuehne now owns 17.5% of Lufthansa, according to an emailed statement from his holding group on Wednesday. The billionaire this year overtook the German state as the biggest shareholder, investing a chunk of a fortune made in logistics.
“This underscores Kuehne Holding’s positive view of the company,” a spokesperson for the group said via email. She declined to comment further on whether Kuehne would add to his stake further.
Kuehne has a net worth of $32.2bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is honorary chair and majority owner of Kuehne + Nagel, the world’s largest sea-freight forwarder.
The size of Kuehne’s stake would mean he’s likely to be able to put a representative on Lufthansa’s supervisory board when a place becomes available, according to a person familiar with the matter. The terms of four shareholder representatives are due to expire before the 2023 annual meeting, an event where stockholders vote on new appointments.
Cargo boom
While the magnate hasn’t commented publicly on his overall vision for the Lufthansa stake, several major shipping companies are branching into commercial aviation following the boom in air cargo during the Covid-19 pandemic and congestion in land- and sea-based freight.
French logistics giant CMA CGM in May agreed to acquire a stake in Air France-KLM, while container giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping made a failed bid with Lufthansa to acquire Italia Trasporto Aereo, known as ITA, the successor to failed carrier Alitalia.
Kuehne’s purchase comes after Germany’s Economic Stabilisation Fund, or WSF, disposed of its remaining stake in Europe’s largest airline via a placement with investors, netting a €760m profit. The state stepped in during 2020 to rescue Lufthansa after pandemic-related travel restrictions all but grounded air travel.
Kuehne’s holding company owns a 30% stake in German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd, a company that hasn’t made an attempt to acquire aviation operations. Lufthansa’s cargo division operates a fleet of large aircraft and also makes use of the belly space in the passenger division’s jets.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German logistics magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne raises stake in Lufthansa
Germany’s Economic Stabilisation Fund disposes of its remaining stake in Europe’s largest airline, netting a €760m profit
Germany’s richest man, Klaus-Michael Kuehne, increased his stake in Deutsche Lufthansa, buying stock offloaded by the country’s government as part of its exit from the flagship carrier.
Kuehne now owns 17.5% of Lufthansa, according to an emailed statement from his holding group on Wednesday. The billionaire this year overtook the German state as the biggest shareholder, investing a chunk of a fortune made in logistics.
“This underscores Kuehne Holding’s positive view of the company,” a spokesperson for the group said via email. She declined to comment further on whether Kuehne would add to his stake further.
Kuehne has a net worth of $32.2bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is honorary chair and majority owner of Kuehne + Nagel, the world’s largest sea-freight forwarder.
The size of Kuehne’s stake would mean he’s likely to be able to put a representative on Lufthansa’s supervisory board when a place becomes available, according to a person familiar with the matter. The terms of four shareholder representatives are due to expire before the 2023 annual meeting, an event where stockholders vote on new appointments.
Cargo boom
While the magnate hasn’t commented publicly on his overall vision for the Lufthansa stake, several major shipping companies are branching into commercial aviation following the boom in air cargo during the Covid-19 pandemic and congestion in land- and sea-based freight.
French logistics giant CMA CGM in May agreed to acquire a stake in Air France-KLM, while container giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping made a failed bid with Lufthansa to acquire Italia Trasporto Aereo, known as ITA, the successor to failed carrier Alitalia.
Kuehne’s purchase comes after Germany’s Economic Stabilisation Fund, or WSF, disposed of its remaining stake in Europe’s largest airline via a placement with investors, netting a €760m profit. The state stepped in during 2020 to rescue Lufthansa after pandemic-related travel restrictions all but grounded air travel.
Kuehne’s holding company owns a 30% stake in German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd, a company that hasn’t made an attempt to acquire aviation operations. Lufthansa’s cargo division operates a fleet of large aircraft and also makes use of the belly space in the passenger division’s jets.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cancel culture: these airlines are struggling to stick to schedules
Lufthansa returns to profit
German shipping magnate joins trend to look to the skies
BA slashes 10,300 more flights amid staff shortage
Europe travel chaos continues as unions dig in at Paris airport, easyJet staff ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.