FBI seizes phone of MyPillow CEO who backed Trump’s election fraud claims

Justice department seized phones from Trump’s lawyer Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman last week
Sanctioning nations leave loopholes because they want natural resources
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump and his discredited theories about the 2020 election, said the FBI seized his mobile phone on Tuesday while he was pulled over at a Hardees drive-through in Mankato, Minnesota.
After he was approached, Lindell said officers told him they had “some bad news” and presented him with a search warrant for his phone.
“I said to my buddy that’s either a bad guy or it’s FBI,” he recounted on his podcast, The Lindell Report.
Lindell is the latest Trump confidant to have his phone taken: last week the justice department seized phones from Trump’s lawyer Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who directed Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020, according to the New York Times.
In addition, subpoenas were recently sent to dozens of campaign operatives and Trump allies, including former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.
On his podcast, Lindell — who has said he spent $25m pushing claims the 2020 election was stolen — said officials questioned him about issues including Dominion Voting Systems and Tina Peters, a county clerk in Colorado who’s been accused of tampering with voting machines.
Lindell has been one of Trump’s most steadfast allies since the 2020 election. In May, a federal judge ordered Lindell to pay legal fees and costs incurred by a voting technology firm he accused in a “frivolous” lawsuit of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
Lindell filed his lawsuit after Dominion and Smartmatic sued him for defamation over his election-fraud claims.
FBI officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after normal business hours.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FBI seizes phone of MyPillow CEO who backed Trump’s election fraud claims
Justice department seized phones from Trump’s lawyer Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman last week
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump and his discredited theories about the 2020 election, said the FBI seized his mobile phone on Tuesday while he was pulled over at a Hardees drive-through in Mankato, Minnesota.
After he was approached, Lindell said officers told him they had “some bad news” and presented him with a search warrant for his phone.
“I said to my buddy that’s either a bad guy or it’s FBI,” he recounted on his podcast, The Lindell Report.
Lindell is the latest Trump confidant to have his phone taken: last week the justice department seized phones from Trump’s lawyer Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who directed Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020, according to the New York Times.
In addition, subpoenas were recently sent to dozens of campaign operatives and Trump allies, including former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.
On his podcast, Lindell — who has said he spent $25m pushing claims the 2020 election was stolen — said officials questioned him about issues including Dominion Voting Systems and Tina Peters, a county clerk in Colorado who’s been accused of tampering with voting machines.
Lindell has been one of Trump’s most steadfast allies since the 2020 election. In May, a federal judge ordered Lindell to pay legal fees and costs incurred by a voting technology firm he accused in a “frivolous” lawsuit of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
Lindell filed his lawsuit after Dominion and Smartmatic sued him for defamation over his election-fraud claims.
FBI officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after normal business hours.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NICOLE FRITZ: Jeez Joe, is the US letting Bain get away with crippling SA?
Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon charged with money laundering and conspiracy
US court grants Trump’s request to appoint a neutral ‘special master’
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The truth hurts for Donald Trump
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.