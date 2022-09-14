Ex-chief justice Sandile Ngcobo heads independent panel on Ramaphosa hearing

The panel will determine whether the president has a case to answer for over Phala Phala allegations
Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo will head an independent panel that will recommend whether to initiate a process to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa after allegations that he concealed a burglary at his farm.
On Wednesday evening, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced the independent three-person panel. Ngcobo, Thokozile Masipa, a former judge of the Gauteng high court and Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town, were appointed to the panel.
The panel will start its work on a date to be determined after administrative processes have been concluded, parliament said in the statement. The National Assembly’s rules for the section 89 process require three “fit and proper, competent, experienced and respected South African citizens”, to serve on the panel.
Once started, the panel will have 30 days to report back to Mapisa-Nqakula.
The decision comes as Ramaphosa is under pressure from opposition parties to step aside over the burglary two years ago at Phala Phala, a game farm he owns. He has refused to answer opposition MPs’ questions about the incident, in which the nation’s former spy boss said $4m was stolen.
