JPMorgan says investment banking fees may drop up to 50% this quarter

JPMorgan Chase’s investment-banking fees may fall by half in the third quarter as clients stay on the sidelines amid uncertainty around inflation, Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and the potential for a recession.
Revenue that the biggest US bank makes from underwriting debt and equity and advising on deals could drop 45% to 50% in the three months through to September 30, president Daniel Pinto said on Tuesday at a Barclays conference in New York. JPMorgan pulled in $3.3bn in investment-banking fees in the third quarter of last year, boosted by record advisory revenue.
The firm expects markets revenue to increase 5% for the same period, Pinto said. Macro businesses are boosting fixed-income trading results while equity markets are trending down against a third-quarter record of $2.6bn a year ago.
Pinto, who has been sole president of JPMorgan for almost a year and continues to oversee the corporate and investment bank, also touched on headcount. The potential for layoffs has been a major point of focus across Wall Street in recent months, punctuated by the news Monday that rival Goldman Sachs plans to eliminate several hundred jobs starting this month.
“You need to be very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward,” Pinto said. “The banking business has a big component of variable compensation, so therefore you can adjust not just letting people go, you can adjust by reducing comp.”
In the wide-ranging presentation, Pinto also discussed his economic outlook. He outlined two central scenarios with equal probabilities: a soft landing with the Fed’s benchmark rate at about 4%, or the central bank having to go a bit further than that to tame inflation, prompting a couple quarters of a shallow recession. He added that, in general, the US consumer is in a good place.
Bloomberg News.
Bloomberg News.
