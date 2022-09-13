HSBC taps the brakes on lofty Porsche valuations

The spillover is likely to intensify as temperatures drop and households require heating
Sanctioning nations leave loopholes because they want natural resources
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Analysts at HSBC poured cold water on the lofty valuations being assigned to Volkswagen’s (VW) Porsche unit ahead of a share sale by the sports carmaker that’s set to be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings (IPO).
Porsche is worth between €44.5bn and €56.9bn, analysts including Edoardo Spina said in a note. That’s lower than the €60bn-to-€85bn ballpark being talked about in the media, they wrote.
The analysts cautioned that pricing power may wane as supply recovers over the next two years, while demand may take a hit under a recessionary environment.
HSBC’s model is based on comparing multiples with luxury vehicle rival Ferrari, as well as German peers such as Mercedes-Benz and Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW), the analysts wrote. The analysts have removed Tesla from Porsche’s peer group as the US firm’s multiples reflect sales growth and software revenue potential that aren’t applicable to the German firm to the same degree.
HSBC downgraded its rating on VW ordinary shares to hold from buy, assigning a price target of €188.
The discussion of Porsche’s valuation comes as Intel scales back expectations for its Mobileye IPO in the face of a broader stock slump. The firm expects the IPO to value the self-driving technology business at as much as $30bn, less than originally hoped, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the process.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HSBC taps the brakes on lofty Porsche valuations
Analysts at HSBC poured cold water on the lofty valuations being assigned to Volkswagen’s (VW) Porsche unit ahead of a share sale by the sports carmaker that’s set to be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings (IPO).
Porsche is worth between €44.5bn and €56.9bn, analysts including Edoardo Spina said in a note. That’s lower than the €60bn-to-€85bn ballpark being talked about in the media, they wrote.
The analysts cautioned that pricing power may wane as supply recovers over the next two years, while demand may take a hit under a recessionary environment.
HSBC’s model is based on comparing multiples with luxury vehicle rival Ferrari, as well as German peers such as Mercedes-Benz and Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW), the analysts wrote. The analysts have removed Tesla from Porsche’s peer group as the US firm’s multiples reflect sales growth and software revenue potential that aren’t applicable to the German firm to the same degree.
HSBC downgraded its rating on VW ordinary shares to hold from buy, assigning a price target of €188.
The discussion of Porsche’s valuation comes as Intel scales back expectations for its Mobileye IPO in the face of a broader stock slump. The firm expects the IPO to value the self-driving technology business at as much as $30bn, less than originally hoped, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the process.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche clan claws back control over carmaker in one of Europe’s biggest share ...
Porsche bullish as it moves ahead with blockbuster IPO
VW board to decide on long-anticipated listing of Porsche
‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.