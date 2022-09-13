Goldman on China’s zero-Covid policy

Bank’s economists play down expectations of any major policy shifts in Bejing
Goldman Sachs expects China to persist with its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 following a Communist Party meeting in October, with the bank’s economists playing down expectations of any major policy shifts immediately after the congress.
Stability will be the prevailing narrative in the lead-up to the meeting of China’s top leaders, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term, economists including Goldman’s China lead Hui Shan wrote in a report published on Tuesday.
This is why Covid containment measures, especially around the capital, have been intensified in recent days, they said, with areas near to Beijing locked down, rules around virus testing tightened and domestic travel discouraged over the next month.
The once-in-five-years summit will be mainly focused on reshuffling the party leadership, the Goldman economists wrote, with a pivot away from zero-Covid — China’s ongoing strategy of containing the virus with lockdowns, mass testing and border controls — not likely until after the annual National People’s Congress some time in the first half of next year.
China watchers have been slowly downgrading expectations for the dismantling of zero-Covid, with Xi emphasising his commitment to the approach in recent months and officials enforcing more lockdowns this year than at any time during the pandemic.
While countries like Singapore and New Zealand used to pursue virus elimination, they have since shifted to living with it like the US and Europe, leaving China to alone continue to prioritise preventing deaths at any cost.
Disruptive strategy
Some experts see China persisting with the disruptive strategy long term, given the country’s low elderly vaccination rates and less effective Covid inoculations.
China reported 915 new Covid cases for Monday, coming in below 1,000 infections for a second day. That included 16 in Beijing, which has seen flareups in a number of colleges and a high school in recent days. All of the capital’s cases were already in quarantine. China isolates all Covid infections and their close contacts as a way of stopping community transmission, a strategy perfected during the original Wuhan outbreak and still being pursued.
With more than 2,000 delegates due to descend on Beijing for the congress October 16, authorities are not taking any chances with Covid. A district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of the neighbouring Hebei province, was locked down from 6am local time on Tuesday, and the area of Sanhe will also be subject to a stay-at-home order, after a resident tested positive for the virus.
Other parts of China, from areas in Xinjiang in the northwest to Guiyang, a city of 6-million residents in the south, are also locked down and subject to repeated mass-testing efforts. Testing has become core to China sustaining zero-Covid, with negative tests required to enter workplaces, public transport and even parks in some parts of the country. The megacity of Chengdu in the southwest, home to 21-million people, also largely remains locked down.
China’s virus tsar, vice-premier Sun Chunlan, reiterated Xi’s line in a meeting of the national Covid task force on Friday, saying that preventing sizeable outbreaks while ensuring economic stability was the country’s chief goal right now, especially ahead of the congress. After the meeting, China’s provincial and city governments held teleconferences to reinforce the messaging over the weekend.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.