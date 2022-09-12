UK deficit worries largely overblown, Barclays says

One of at least two power plants struck by rockets, had power restored only to lose it again later on Monday after being repeatedly shelled
Barclays strategists are dismissing speculation that the UK is heading for a balance of payments crisis, calling it “scaremongering” and “fairy tales”.
In a note on Monday, strategists including economist Themistoklis Fiotakis argued that the deficit worries are largely overblown, and Europe and the UK face the same energy price spike that make both less competitive on trade. They said it makes sense for the pound to trade around its current level of 87p per euro, near the weakest since February 2021.
“Crisis fairy tales aside, the extent to which GBP will depreciate versus the euro will clearly depend on the preferences of the central banks,” they said.
The UK’s feeble economy and the soaring cost of fuel imports have sparked new concerns about how the country will fund its current account deficit, the gap between money coming into the UK and money leaving. The deficit widened to a record 8.3% of GDP in the first quarter.
Some economists have warned that huge government borrowing to fund Prime Minister Liz Truss’s sweeping energy bailout package could deter overseas investment in the country. Bloomberg reported that UK taxpayers could be on the hook for as much as £200bn if the intervention lasts 18 months.
In a note last week, Deutsche Bank’s Shreyas Gopal wrote that if investors lose confidence in the UK and large foreign outflows continue, “this dynamic could become a self-fulfilling balance of payments crisis whereby foreigners would refuse to fund the UK external deficit”.
Barclays said the bigger worry for the UK is whether the deteriorating trade relationship with the EU leads to a tariff war. But overall, the Bank of England’s hawkish stance should support the currency and unwind some of the underperformance, they said.
In dollar terms, the strategists are forecasting the pound to trade around $1.17 in the third quarter, slightly higher than current levels. They predict a rebound to $1.22 by the end of the year.
UK deficit worries largely overblown, Barclays says
