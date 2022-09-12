One of at least two power plants struck by rockets, had power restored only to lose it again later on Monday after being repeatedly shelled
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Uganda pays DRC first instalment of war reparations
$65m of the full amount of $325m was paid after the International Court of Justice ordered reparations for crimes committed during Uganda’s invasion of the DRC more than two decades ago.
Uganda made the first payment of what will be a total of $325m (R5.57bn) in reparations ordered by the International Court of Justice for crimes committed during its invasion of Democratic Republic of the Congo more than two decades ago.
The $65m (R1.1bn) was sent September 1, according to minutes from a September 9 meeting of Congo’s council of ministers.
Jim Mugunga, a spokesperson for Uganda’s finance ministry, said he couldn’t immediately comment on Congo’s assertion that the payment had been made.
The ICJ decision resolved a legal dispute that began in 1999 when Congo filed suit against Uganda for its occupation of part of the Central African country. The reparations cover $225m (R3.85bn) for damage to people, $40m (R685m) for damage to property and $60m ($1bn) to natural resources, according to the court’s February ruling.
Uganda and neighbouring Rwanda invaded Congo in 1998 after the two countries fell out with its then-president, Laurent Desire Kabila, who they’d previously supported in his rebellion against dictator Mobutu Sese Seko. The war eventually engulfed several other African nations, left millions dead and sparked conflicts in eastern Congo that persist today despite an official end to the hostilities in 2003.
The money has been put in a transitional account with Congo’s justice ministry while the country creates a fund “for the compensation for victims of the illicit activities of Uganda” in Congo, according to the minutes from the ministers’ meeting.
