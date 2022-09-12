Simpler UK listing rules will attract more start-ups

A more flexible regulatory regime is required, says an investment banking head
The UK should streamline its regulatory regime to attract more start-ups and foreign issuers to London’s beleaguered initial public offering (IPO) market, according to broker Numis.
The UK market watchdog is looking to scrap London’s two-tier market system in favour of a simplified single listing regime. This could pave the way for tech companies with unequal voting rights to be included in FTSE Russell indices, which only accept stocks trading on the premium segment of the stock exchange.
“Encouraging home-grown start-ups to flourish and eventually to choose London over other public markets for a listing requires a simpler and more flexible regulatory regime,” James Taylor, Numis’s investment banking head, said in an interview. Simpler rules would also attract international issuers, he said.
Streamlining the listing categories is part of a wider push to bolster the City’s standing as a global financial centre post-Brexit, including easing the rules about blank-cheque offerings.
The reforms have yet to pay off and many promising British start-ups are bypassing London to list in other markets, mainly the US. IPO proceeds in the UK only tally $1.6bn in 2022, its worst showing since 2009 and trailing other European venues such as Milan and Zurich, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
While IPOs globally have stalled in the face of economic challenges from sky-high inflation to Russia’s war in Ukraine, London has been struggling to retain its status as a premier destination for large, global companies ever since Brexit. High-profile tech listings in 2021 such as Deliveroo and Wise turned into embarrassing flops, adding to the pain.
Still, green shoots are starting to come through. Two investment trusts kicked off London IPOs on Monday morning, braving a test of investor appetite.
“Despite this year’s quieter IPO markets, London still retains its status as the deepest capital pool in Europe,” Taylor said. “Change is needed, however, to maintain this status in the face of increasing competition from other global exchanges.”
