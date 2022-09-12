Nikola founder Trevor Milton on trial for securities and wire fraud

One of at least two power plants struck by rockets, had power restored only to lose it again later on Monday after being repeatedly shelled
It is better to spreading out e-commerce and in-store sales over two or three months instead of a shopping frenzy crammed into a few weeks
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material.
Two years after he abruptly resigned from the board of Nikola — the company he started — Milton is set to go on trial in New York on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, facing a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.
Milton, who founded Nikola in 2014, built the start-up into a company that in June of 2020 was valued at $34bn, more than Ford at one point. The meteoric rise — despite having no revenue at the time — was buoyed by investors in the height of the SPAC craze seeking the next Tesla.
US prosecutors plan to argue that the Utah man induced retail investors to buy Nikola shares by making false statements about the company’s products and capabilities. Milton’s lawyers will probably make one focus of his defence the advice he relied on from the company’s lawyers and executives, saying that’s what determined what he told shareholders and he had no intent to defraud anyone.
“They shared responsibility with Mr Milton for the accuracy of the investor communications,” Kenneth Caruso, a lawyer for Milton, said at a pretrial conference last week.
US district judge Edgardo Ramos last week denied Milton’s request to use advice that Nikola general counsel Britton Worthen gave other employees, in the trial, which was intended to bolster his defence. But he will be able to use communications between himself and Worthen to rebut prosecutors’ claims that he made public statements he knew were false.
Milton’s attorneys have pointed to evidence to support that argument, including a series of emails between Nikola executives and the founder about a podcast in which he allegedly misled investors — which they say show his statements were approved by the company’s legal team.
Nikola kick-started the SPAC trend among electric-vehicle makers in June 2020, three months before Milton stepped down as chair, by combining with the blank-cheque acquisition vehicle VectoIQ.
Milton’s resignation followed a report from short seller Hindenburg Research that claimed Nikola deceived investors by making nonworking products appear fully functional and staging misleading videos. Nikola shares plummeted on the report, which also spurred probes by the US department of justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nikola shares closed at $5.42 Friday, valuing the company at $2.3bn.
Milton called the report a “hit job,” and Nikola pushed back on Hindenburg’s allegations that it had overstated the capabilities of some of its earliest test trucks, saying the report underestimated its ability to produce hydrogen for its fuel-cell-powered trucks. Milton resigned saying the “focus should be on the company”.
Even if prosecutors can convince jurors that Milton lied to shareholders, to show he committed securities fraud they will also have to prove that the alleged misrepresentations were material to a reasonable investor, or central to their decision to invest.
Nikola sees itself as a leader in clean-energy heavy vehicles in a high-potential field for zero emissions trucks that includes other aspirants such as Tesla and legacy players such as Volvo. The company built 50 battery-electric semis in the second quarter, delivering 48 to dealers and missing its own forecast.
The trial before Ramos was scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday and opening arguments likely as early as Tuesday. The trial is expected to last four to five weeks and is to feature testimony by experts from both sides as well as Nikola employees, including engineers who worked on prototypes, and company shareholders.
Milton’s relationship with the company he founded has been strained since he stepped down. They have fought over whether documents are privileged and Milton — Nikola’s largest shareholder, with more than 12% of the stock — opposed a company measure earlier in 2022 to issue new shares. The measure was approved by shareholders.
Nikola started making payments on a $125m civil settlement with the SEC in February. The company has said it will seek reimbursement from Milton for those costs, even though it continues to cover his legal fees.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nikola founder Trevor Milton on trial for securities and wire fraud
US prosecutors plan to argue that Milton induced retail investors to buy Nikola shares by making false statements about the firm’s products and capabilities
Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material.
Two years after he abruptly resigned from the board of Nikola — the company he started — Milton is set to go on trial in New York on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, facing a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.
Milton, who founded Nikola in 2014, built the start-up into a company that in June of 2020 was valued at $34bn, more than Ford at one point. The meteoric rise — despite having no revenue at the time — was buoyed by investors in the height of the SPAC craze seeking the next Tesla.
US prosecutors plan to argue that the Utah man induced retail investors to buy Nikola shares by making false statements about the company’s products and capabilities. Milton’s lawyers will probably make one focus of his defence the advice he relied on from the company’s lawyers and executives, saying that’s what determined what he told shareholders and he had no intent to defraud anyone.
“They shared responsibility with Mr Milton for the accuracy of the investor communications,” Kenneth Caruso, a lawyer for Milton, said at a pretrial conference last week.
US district judge Edgardo Ramos last week denied Milton’s request to use advice that Nikola general counsel Britton Worthen gave other employees, in the trial, which was intended to bolster his defence. But he will be able to use communications between himself and Worthen to rebut prosecutors’ claims that he made public statements he knew were false.
Milton’s attorneys have pointed to evidence to support that argument, including a series of emails between Nikola executives and the founder about a podcast in which he allegedly misled investors — which they say show his statements were approved by the company’s legal team.
Nikola kick-started the SPAC trend among electric-vehicle makers in June 2020, three months before Milton stepped down as chair, by combining with the blank-cheque acquisition vehicle VectoIQ.
Milton’s resignation followed a report from short seller Hindenburg Research that claimed Nikola deceived investors by making nonworking products appear fully functional and staging misleading videos. Nikola shares plummeted on the report, which also spurred probes by the US department of justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nikola shares closed at $5.42 Friday, valuing the company at $2.3bn.
Milton called the report a “hit job,” and Nikola pushed back on Hindenburg’s allegations that it had overstated the capabilities of some of its earliest test trucks, saying the report underestimated its ability to produce hydrogen for its fuel-cell-powered trucks. Milton resigned saying the “focus should be on the company”.
Even if prosecutors can convince jurors that Milton lied to shareholders, to show he committed securities fraud they will also have to prove that the alleged misrepresentations were material to a reasonable investor, or central to their decision to invest.
Nikola sees itself as a leader in clean-energy heavy vehicles in a high-potential field for zero emissions trucks that includes other aspirants such as Tesla and legacy players such as Volvo. The company built 50 battery-electric semis in the second quarter, delivering 48 to dealers and missing its own forecast.
The trial before Ramos was scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday and opening arguments likely as early as Tuesday. The trial is expected to last four to five weeks and is to feature testimony by experts from both sides as well as Nikola employees, including engineers who worked on prototypes, and company shareholders.
Milton’s relationship with the company he founded has been strained since he stepped down. They have fought over whether documents are privileged and Milton — Nikola’s largest shareholder, with more than 12% of the stock — opposed a company measure earlier in 2022 to issue new shares. The measure was approved by shareholders.
Nikola started making payments on a $125m civil settlement with the SEC in February. The company has said it will seek reimbursement from Milton for those costs, even though it continues to cover his legal fees.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.