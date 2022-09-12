Checkout axes staff over harassment complaints

One of at least two power plants struck by rockets, had power restored only to lose it again later on Monday after being repeatedly shelled
UK payments start-up Checkout.com fired several employees due to harassment complaints that arose from an off-site trip to Cyprus, according to people familiar with the matter.
After concerns raised in May, Checkout conducted an investigation that led to the termination of six members from its 120-person UK commercial team, a company spokesperson said.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that is not in line with our values. Any complaint will always be taken seriously and acted on,” the company said in a statement.
“Since May, we have carried out mandatory in-person workplace culture training for the UK commercial team facilitated by an external provider, and have developed a stand-alone harassment & bullying policy to strengthen our existing framework.”
Checkout was last valued at $40bn in January, after an investment from backers such as the Qatar Investment Authority and Tiger Global Management. The company processes payments for firms such as Pizza Hut, and competes with Stripe and Adyen. At the start of the year, Checkout said it had more than 1,700 employees in 19 countries.
In late May, chief revenue officer Nick Worswick sent an email to commercial staffers about the trip, saying the company was taking disciplinary action including terminating two members of the team after complaints, and that the company would not tolerate any kind of harassment, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company later terminated some additional staffers as part of an ongoing investigation, the people said, asking not to be identified because the decision was not public. The exact details of the complaints could not be established.
