Amazon’s Alexa inventor Tunstall-Pedoe raises $20m for AI start-up

Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, will start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software
The inventor of several key technologies used by Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa service raised $20m to fund a new start-up in the UK.
William Tunstall-Pedoe said his Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, needed the money to start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software.
“Everyone is locked onto a path of machine learning with big neural networks,” Tunstall-Pedoe said. “It is very unclear that this path will lead to a generally intelligent machine. We are taking a contrarian fresh look at doing this.”
Amadeus Capital Partners, Octopus Ventures, and Patrick Pichette, the former CFO of Google and current Twitter board member, are among the backers of the start-up.
Amazon’s Echo devices incorporate technology Tunstall-Pedoe helped develop at Evi, a British start-up the world’s biggest retailer acquired in 2012. At the time, Evi’s voice-activated search app was among the strongest competitors to Apple’s infant Siri.
The first Alexa-powered Echo speaker was a runaway success for Amazon; Meta Platforms, Apple, Google, and other companies all released rival products to the cylindrical device. Though selling millions of Echo speakers and employing 10,000 people to work on Alexa in the years since, Amazon has struggled to keep customers engaged, Bloomberg has previously reported.
Tunstall-Pedoe left Amazon in 2016 and became one of a group of UK-based early-stage investors, advising AI companies such as Ada Heath and Fluent.ai.
“I always knew I had one or two Evi-sized start-ups left in me,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about it since I left Amazon.”
Unlikely.ai launched its first product during the Covid-19 pandemic — an app that solves and explains cryptic crossword clues.
Long before Alexa’s creation, Tunstall-Pedoe built an anagram algorithm used by author Dan Brown for books such as his 2003 best-seller The Da Vinci Code.
