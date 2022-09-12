Amazon back in the money as shares gain ground

One of at least two power plants struck by rockets, had power restored only to lose it again later on Monday after being repeatedly shelled
Amazon.com shares are back in a familiar role of outperforming after an ugly first half of 2022, even as investors brace for a slowdown in growth at the e-commerce and cloud computing giant.
Amazon is the best-performing stock among its megacap peers since the Nasdaq 100 index bottomed nearly three months ago, in part because it has shown the market that it has taking steps to curb expenses. It has gained 30% since June 16, compared with a gain of 14% for the tech-heavy benchmark and a paltry 9% for Microsoft and 5% for Alphabet. Only Apple comes close with a 23% advance.
It is an about-turn for Amazon, whose shares were battered earlier this year amid slowing revenue growth, soaring costs and a jump in interest rates despite being one of the most-loved stocks on Wall Street. The Seattle-based company’s shares are among the best performing in the past two decades with a gain of more than 16,000%.
To David Wagner, a portfolio manager with Aptus Capital Advisors, the rally in the stock is the result of Amazon’s focus on taming expenses, improving profitability and returning capital to shareholders through a $10bn share-buyback plan announced in March.
“The stock does well when Amazon is harvesting and not when it’s investing, and they’re definitely in the harvesting mode right now,” said Wagner, whose firm owns Amazon shares.
The total workforce at Amazon shrank by about 100,000 in the second quarter and the company is cutting back on warehouse space as CEO Andy Jassy unwinds a pandemic-era expansion amid slowing growth. Fulfilment expenses rose less than analysts projected last quarter.
One area where Amazon is still willing to spend: acquisitions. Over the past couple of months it agreed to buy software company 1Life Healthcare for $3.49bn and iRobot, maker of the Roomba vacuum, for $1.65bn. Analysts generally have applauded the deals, seeing them as a sign that the company is seeking new avenues of growth.
Of course, owning Amazon still comes at a steep price even though the stock has got cheaper this year. The stock sells for 48 times earnings projected over the next 12 months. The Nasdaq 100, by contrast, has an average multiple of about half that.
With Amazon’s revenue projected to expand at the slowest pace in at least a decade this year, some investors like Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, see few reasons to pay up for the stock.
“If you buy Amazon here what you’re betting on is that it’s going to be the only place we shop in 10 years and it’s just not true.”
Despite the recent gains, Amazon shares are still down about 19% this year. Yet it remains one of the most popular stocks on Wall Street with all but two of the 60 analysts who cover the company recommending investors buy it, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Apple, by comparison, has fewer than three-fourths of analysts recommending its shares.
Even Peloton Interactive got a lift from last week’s rally in technology stocks, with shares of the once-popular exercise equipment maker advancing 9.2%. Still, the gain barely registers on a longer-term chart. The fitness subscription company has lost almost three quarters of its value in 2022, building on losses from 2021 that came as the so-called stay-at-home trade began to unwind. It is hard to see what will cause a turnaround in the stock.
“It’s projected to lose money for the foreseeable future, and I just don’t know how you determine a floor for that,” said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer of ACM Funds.
