The African Development Bank has named five women including SA’s Nomfundo Xenia Ngwenya as executive directors for a three-year term.
In total, 12 executive directors were appointed, according to a statement from the Ivory Coast-based lender. The number of women increased to c, with the board made up of 20 people.
Ngwenya from SA will represent SA, Eswatini and Lesotho. Malika Dhif, the new executive director for Morocco, Togo and Tunisia, was previously the deputy director of Treasury and external finance in Morocco. Chantal Modeste Nonault, an administrative and financial director of the World Bank in Mali, will represent Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chad.
Mette Knudsen, a Danish national, represents Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Norway and Sweden and was deputy special representative for political affairs at the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan. Oren Elaine Whyche, who has been in the Africa bureau of the US Agency for International Development, will represent the US.
The board members are responsible for the general operations of the bank and are based at its headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city. Their terms can be renewed once.
AfDB appoints SA’s Nomfundo Xenia Ngwenya as an executive director
African Development Bank raises the number of women executive directors from three to five on 20-strong board
