×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

AfDB appoints SA’s Nomfundo Xenia Ngwenya as an executive director

African Development Bank raises the number of women executive directors from three to five on 20-strong board

12 September 2022 - 18:16 Renee Bonorchis
The African Development Bank has named five women as executive directors for a three-year term. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The African Development Bank has named five women as executive directors for a three-year term. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The African Development Bank has named five women including SA’s Nomfundo Xenia Ngwenya as executive directors for a three-year term.

In total, 12 executive directors were appointed, according to a statement from the Ivory Coast-based lender. The number of women increased to c, with the board made up of 20 people. 

Ngwenya from SA will represent SA, Eswatini and Lesotho. Malika Dhif, the new executive director for Morocco, Togo and Tunisia, was previously the deputy director of Treasury and external finance in Morocco. Chantal Modeste Nonault, an administrative and financial director of the World Bank in Mali, will represent Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chad.

Mette Knudsen, a Danish national, represents Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Norway and Sweden and was deputy special representative for political affairs at the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan. Oren Elaine Whyche, who has been in the Africa bureau of the US Agency for International Development, will represent the US. 

The board members are responsible for the general operations of the bank and are based at its headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city. Their terms can be renewed once.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Traders struggle to pick the bottom for European ...
News
2.
Cilo Cybin plans to list on JSE as a SPAC
News
3.
Rio Tinto takeover of giant copper mine irks ...
News
4.
Hong Kong relaxes Covid-19 restrictions at airport
News
5.
Amazon sellers brace for bleak holiday season as ...
News

Related Articles

AfDB approves $1.13bn for African farmers

News

SIBUSISO MANELI: For AfCFA to connect Africa, we need to close the ...

Opinion

Africa needs $424bn to recover from Covid-19 devastation

News

UK to guarantee $2bn of debt of African Development Bank

News

Medupi power plant won’t ever make money, AfDB says

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.