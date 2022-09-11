Frugality is the latest trend in work-life balance

Amid the Great Resignation, a growing number of people are cutting back on work hours to enjoy more leisure time, even if it means taking a pay cut.
The catalyst for a change in UK-EU ties is likely to be the severity of the looming energy crisis, rather than the smooth talk of diplomats
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
The pandemic-fuelled generational shift in attitudes towards work has led to the Great Resignation and the antiwork movement. But the quest for better work-life balance is also shedding new light on an old strategy: accepting lower pay for a less-demanding job.
It’s a move that requires adopters to assess their budgets and forego some luxuries, but they say it’s worth the trade-offs.
The outlook for employees is shifting as layoffs rise and recession fears grow, but the labour market remains tight, particularly in the US. The percentage of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs fell in July, but remains well above pre-pandemic levels, and job openings are near a record high.
A July survey by online job site FlexJobs found that nearly two-thirds of respondents would take a pay cut to improve their work-life balance.
Those lucky enough to have higher incomes have decided to cut spending so they can reduce their workloads.
Jérôme Lemay in Québec City, Canada, says being frugal allows him to spend more time with his family. The telecom technician, his wife and three children make do with about C$100,000 (about R1.3m) annually after both adults moved to four-day workweeks last year and took 20% pay cuts.
They buy second-hand items, repair appliances themselves, rely on neighbourhood groups for children’s clothes and enjoy free music festivals and outdoor activities for entertainment.
“It’s all about finding the right balance in life, stopping the insane race and actually enjoying quality moments with family,” Lemay said.
The trend of living frugally to downshift at work is a global phenomenon.
In the US, the r/antiwork subreddit has more than 2-million members and is described as a community for those who want to “get the most out of a work-free life”.
In China, the “lie-flat” movement is a rebellion against the 9-9-6 work culture — a reference to working 9am to 9pm, six days a week — and instead doing as little as possible to get by.
And in France, “Détravail” (De-work), a group of extreme savers promote the concept of “working less to live better”.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Frugality is the latest trend in work-life balance
The pandemic-fuelled generational shift in attitudes towards work has led to the Great Resignation and the antiwork movement. But the quest for better work-life balance is also shedding new light on an old strategy: accepting lower pay for a less-demanding job.
It’s a move that requires adopters to assess their budgets and forego some luxuries, but they say it’s worth the trade-offs.
The outlook for employees is shifting as layoffs rise and recession fears grow, but the labour market remains tight, particularly in the US. The percentage of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs fell in July, but remains well above pre-pandemic levels, and job openings are near a record high.
A July survey by online job site FlexJobs found that nearly two-thirds of respondents would take a pay cut to improve their work-life balance.
Those lucky enough to have higher incomes have decided to cut spending so they can reduce their workloads.
Jérôme Lemay in Québec City, Canada, says being frugal allows him to spend more time with his family. The telecom technician, his wife and three children make do with about C$100,000 (about R1.3m) annually after both adults moved to four-day workweeks last year and took 20% pay cuts.
They buy second-hand items, repair appliances themselves, rely on neighbourhood groups for children’s clothes and enjoy free music festivals and outdoor activities for entertainment.
“It’s all about finding the right balance in life, stopping the insane race and actually enjoying quality moments with family,” Lemay said.
The trend of living frugally to downshift at work is a global phenomenon.
In the US, the r/antiwork subreddit has more than 2-million members and is described as a community for those who want to “get the most out of a work-free life”.
In China, the “lie-flat” movement is a rebellion against the 9-9-6 work culture — a reference to working 9am to 9pm, six days a week — and instead doing as little as possible to get by.
And in France, “Détravail” (De-work), a group of extreme savers promote the concept of “working less to live better”.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.