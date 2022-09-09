×

News

UK workers postpone strikes after death of Queen Elizabeth

About 115,000 Royal Mail staff ended a two-day strike that had been due to continue on Friday

09 September 2022 - 17:24 Christopher Jasper and Charlotte Ryan
The Aslef train drivers union tweeted that it would postpone industrial action planned for next Thursday. Picture: BLOOMBERG/VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE.
The Aslef train drivers union tweeted that it would postpone industrial action planned for next Thursday. Picture: BLOOMBERG/VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE.

UK unions called a halt to planned industrial action as the death of Queen Elizabeth II plunged Britain into a period of mourning.

About 115,000 Royal Mail staff ended a two-day strike that had been due to continue through Friday, while three rail unions that had called walkouts for the end of next week said they would no longer take place. Dockers have suspended action on the day of the state funeral. 

Communication Workers Union general secretary Dave Ward said in a statement following the monarch’s death that the action by postal workers had been ended early “out of respect for her service to the country and her family”.

On the railway, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association said that it was “‘cancelling planned industrial action for September” and would be respecting the period of public mourning.

The Aslef train drivers union tweeted that it would postpone a strike planned for next Thursday, while the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers also said in a sombre, black posting on its website that actions due that day and next Saturday had been suspended.

A two-week walkout by Liverpool dockers slated to begin a week from Monday will also be put on hold should the Queen’s funeral be held that day, as is widely expected.

“Strike action has been suspended for the day of the funeral,” a spokesperson said in an email. 

The Trades Union Congress, an umbrella group for UK labour organisations, also postponed its annual gathering, due to start on Sunday, saying on its website that the event would be rescheduled for a later date.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

EDITORIAL: Trussonomics will have to head off UK recession

Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
Opinion
13 hours ago

DAVID LEWIS: A humane approach to migrants: get real, let them in!

Recognise that SA has been at the centre of a regional labour market since time immemorial
Opinion
2 days ago
