Rio Tinto takeover of giant copper mine irks investors

A top investor in Turquoise Hill Resources is opposing a proposed takeover by Rio Tinto , arguing the purchase price undervalues the company that’s behind one of the world’s largest copper mines.
Pentwater Capital Management, which owns a nearly 12% stake in Turquoise Hill, said in a statement Friday the purchase price ascribes an equity value of C$8.65 billion ($6.66bn) to the Montreal-based miner, which it argues is a fraction of the free cash flow it expects the company to generate over the next decade.
Shares of Montreal-based Turquoise Hill fell 1.8% to C$41.23 at 10.06am in Toronto. Rio Tinto shares rose 3.2% in London.
The Naples, Florida-based investment firm said it was examining its legal and shareholder rights with respect to opposing the takeover.
Rio Tinto agreed earlier this month to acquire the shares in Turquoise Hill it doesn’t already own for C$43 apiece. The plan would give Rio greater control of Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi copper mine. Rio already owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, but more than half of the remaining shareholders must back the acquisition for the deal to proceed. Pentwater Capital is the second-largest shareholder of Turquoise Hill, according to Bloomberg data.
Pentwater said it believed there is high probably that copper prices will be in excess of $4 a pound over the next decades as the world transitions to a green economy. The firm said at that price, it believes Turquoise Hill will generate almost C$14.2 billion in free cash through 2030.
“Pentwater further believes that the proposed premium is unacceptable for a mine that Pentwater expects to be the third-largest copper and gold mine in the world with a mine life in excess of 90 years,” the firm said.
Rio CEO Jakob Stausholm said on Monday in a statement that the deal will simply governance, improve efficiency and that there will be no further price increases.
Pentwater isn’t the only investor to oppose the plan. Sailingstone Capital Partners, a top five shareholder with a 2.2% stake, said earlier this month it will also oppose the deal.
Rio Tinto takeover of giant copper mine irks investors
