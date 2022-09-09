Hong Kong relaxes Covid-19 restrictions at airport

Pentwater Capital Management, which owns a nearly 12% stake in Turquoise Hill, is among investors that believe the purchase price undervalues the company
The catalyst for a change in UK-EU ties is likely to be the severity of the looming energy crisis, rather than the smooth talk of diplomats
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Hong Kong will end temperature checks for some passengers at its international airport, and relax quarantine requirements for local aircrews, after some of the city’s most prominent voices called for an end to virus-related travel restrictions.
Starting Saturday, transiting and outbound passengers at Hong Kong International Airport — except for those bound for China — will no longer be required to undergo temperature screening, the government said in a statement on Friday. It comes a day after the US consulate in the city advised its citizens to avoid transiting through the airport because they faced the risk of being sent to a government quarantine facility if found positive for Covid-19.
Hong Kong is also relaxing its three-day hotel quarantine requirement for aircrews, again effective September 10. Under the new plan, locally-based crews on overseas passenger flights will undergo a “test and hold” arrangement upon arrival, and may leave the airport after a negative Covid-19 test, the government said in another statement.
Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Augustus Tang welcomed the news and the “succession of developments” to relax travel restrictions in the past few months, according to a statement on Friday. “These changes allow us to add back more flights, to build momentum and to continue our recovery,” he said.
The loosening of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 protocols follows comments by one of the city’s wealthiest property developers, Peter Woo, who made a rare call for the government to end inbound travel restrictions. The city is facing a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, and the latest daily count stood at 10,076 cases.
Hong Kong’s inbound travel policies have been among the strictest in the world. Visitors to the city are required to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for three nights, while the rest of the world has largely scrapped such measures.
Hong Kong CEO John Lee has acknowledged the government is having internal conversations on whether to cut hotel quarantine ahead of a summit of global bankers and an international rugby competition in November.
The government also said on Friday that officials from Hong Kong and Shenzhen had held a virtual meeting to discuss a pre-departure quarantine plan for travellers to the mainland.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hong Kong relaxes Covid-19 restrictions at airport
Temperature checks for some passengers at the international airport will end and quarantine requirements for local aircrews will be relaxed
Hong Kong will end temperature checks for some passengers at its international airport, and relax quarantine requirements for local aircrews, after some of the city’s most prominent voices called for an end to virus-related travel restrictions.
Starting Saturday, transiting and outbound passengers at Hong Kong International Airport — except for those bound for China — will no longer be required to undergo temperature screening, the government said in a statement on Friday. It comes a day after the US consulate in the city advised its citizens to avoid transiting through the airport because they faced the risk of being sent to a government quarantine facility if found positive for Covid-19.
Hong Kong is also relaxing its three-day hotel quarantine requirement for aircrews, again effective September 10. Under the new plan, locally-based crews on overseas passenger flights will undergo a “test and hold” arrangement upon arrival, and may leave the airport after a negative Covid-19 test, the government said in another statement.
Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Augustus Tang welcomed the news and the “succession of developments” to relax travel restrictions in the past few months, according to a statement on Friday. “These changes allow us to add back more flights, to build momentum and to continue our recovery,” he said.
The loosening of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 protocols follows comments by one of the city’s wealthiest property developers, Peter Woo, who made a rare call for the government to end inbound travel restrictions. The city is facing a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, and the latest daily count stood at 10,076 cases.
Hong Kong’s inbound travel policies have been among the strictest in the world. Visitors to the city are required to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for three nights, while the rest of the world has largely scrapped such measures.
Hong Kong CEO John Lee has acknowledged the government is having internal conversations on whether to cut hotel quarantine ahead of a summit of global bankers and an international rugby competition in November.
The government also said on Friday that officials from Hong Kong and Shenzhen had held a virtual meeting to discuss a pre-departure quarantine plan for travellers to the mainland.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hong Kong speech therapists found guilty in seditious books case
Report details loss of SA’s economic freedom, drop in rankings due to Covid-19
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.