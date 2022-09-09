×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cilo Cybin plans to list on JSE as a SPAC

Medical cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company targets a facility in Pretoria that produces cannabis and vaping products

09 September 2022 - 10:27 Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Africa is about to get its first listing of a medical cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or special purpose acquisition company, when Cilo Cybin Holdings raises money in Johannesburg later this year.

The company is seeking as much as R2bn, said Gabriel Theron, who leads the business. The share offer will open on September 12 and close in November.

“The first step of the plan with the money raised is to acquire an existing cannabis manufacturing facility and to supersize its capacity,” said Theron, who set up and is a part owner of the proposed site. “We want to position ourselves as one of the largest processing hubs for the cannabis industry in Africa.”

The initial public offering (IPO) on the JSE will be just the fourth SPAC listing in Africa and a first for the cannabis industry on the continent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

While the popularity of blank-check companies — as SPACs are also known — has been on the wane recently in the US and Asia amid tightening regulatory scrutiny, the Cilo Cybin move indicates there may still be appetite in Africa.

Cilo Cybin’s acquisition target is a facility in Pretoria that has the capacity to produce about R150m worth of cannabis and vaping products a month, said Theron. The plant is one of many entities in SA to have been given a licence to cultivate or manufacture cannabis products.

Acquisitions of companies that test brain health and genetics will then be considered, he said. The company may later attempt to list on the Nasdaq exchange in New York to raise further funds.

If or when the market develops, the company plans to explore manufacturing options for products of psilocybin, the active ingredient of magic mushrooms from which the company takes its name.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

Thailand bets on cannabis, weak currency to lure tourists back

The nation has set a ‘conservative’ forecast to attract 7.5-million foreign arrivals this year
News
2 months ago

Labat Africa starts recruitment for its first cannabis trial

Study will involve participants taking opioids for pain management who are willing to switch to cannabis
Companies
2 months ago

Commercialisation of cannabis not justice department’s domain, it says

Cannabis regulation is necessary to protect others against the harms associated with cannabis, says the justice department’s lawyer
National
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kganyago: it’s too early to call inflation peak
News
2.
Cilo Cybin plans to list on JSE as a SPAC
News
3.
New UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng pledges ‘Big ...
News
4.
Naspers continues to cut back its stake in Tencent
News
5.
Jobs and corruption are biggest worries for SA ...
News

Related Articles

New cannabis start-up enters market high with hopes

Business

When pot goes pro

News & Fox

SA entrepreneur aims high with his Cilo Cybin SPAC

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.