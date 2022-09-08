×

News

Naspers continues to cut back its stake in Tencent

Disposal by Dutch unit the latest sale by major investors who made huge profits with early bets on Chinese groups

08 September 2022 - 17:21 Jeanny Yu, John Cheng and Kat Van Hoof
Naspers Ltd.’s Dutch unit Prosus NV continued its plan to cut back its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd., the latest in a series of moves from early backers to unwind bets on Chinese companies. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Naspers's Dutch unit Prosus continued with its plan to cut back its stake in Tencent Holdings, the latest in a series of moves from early backers to unwind bets on Chinese companies.

Naspers’s Dutch unit Prosus continued with its plan to cut back its stake in Tencent Holdings, the latest in a series of moves from early backers to unwind bets on Chinese companies. 

Tencent shares worth $7.6bn had earlier appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, typically a precursor to offloading stock. Prosus said later on Thursday the movement of shares and eventual sale will help fund its own share-buyback programme.

This is the latest in a series of sales from big-name investors who made huge profits from early bets on Chinese companies. In August, SoftBank Group said it unloaded billions of dollars worth of shares in e-commerce pioneer Alibaba. Last week, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway further trimmed its stake in China’s biggest electric-vehicle maker BYD. 

The sales show rising anxiety about prospects for China’s biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government’s grip on the private sector and the economy falters under Covid lockdowns.

Dutch e-commerce firm Prosus acquired its stake in Tencent after its parent, Naspers, became an early investor more than two decades ago. In late June, Prosus said it planned to reduce its stake to fund a buyback programme, adding pressure to the Chinese online game company’s stock. “We will keep selling Tencent shares to buy back our own, it’s open-ended and an unlimited programme,” CEO Bob van Dijk said in an interview at the time. 

Prosus said then that disposals of its stake in Tencent would be in small chunks of about 3% to 5% of the Chinese company’s daily trading volumes. A stake sale of 2% would far exceed its stated sales policy, and the news of a possible deal has been weighing on Tencent’s share price. The share price fell 3.2% in Hong Kong on Thursday, taking its loss from a June high to 24%.

The move to start selling Tencent stock was done to narrow a discount between Prosus and parent Naspers’s value, to that of its stake in the Chinese firm.

“People are worried that the big holder will keep selling their stake and there is no timetable when their sale will end,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong).  “This kind of change in the clearing system will always trigger worries that more selling will happen in the near future.”   

Several global investors trimmed holdings in major Chinese companies in recent months, fanning concern of more selling to hit the market. That includes Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway paring back its stake in BYD, the nation’s biggest electric car maker. SoftBank Group also has plans to sell its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding. 

Headwinds

The stake reduction is probably the next setback for a company that’s seen multiple blows following Beijing’s broad regulatory crackdown and China’s slowing economic growth. Faced with declining revenue, Tencent has been looking to ease investor worry by cutting costs as well as selling off its own assets, which include online retailer JD.com and Singapore’s Sea.  

It’s also been buying back shares in the open market recently on a near daily basis, even though that’s not helped cushion broader market angst.  

“There will be an overhang for Tencent for sure, but given it’s not a block sale, should not be too negative,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. The share price fell in the past few days due partly to more Naspers selling and macro concerns  — “plus the crackdown on the tech sector of course”.  

Bloomberg

