Japan’s new prime minister takes flak over plans for Abe state funeral

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came under fire in parliament over his party’s links to a controversial religious group and defended plans for former premier Abe Shinzo’s state funeral in a bid to restore public support.
Kishida lauded Abe’s achievements in economic and foreign policy during his time in office, including from 2012 to 2020. Opposition leaders said he failed to consider the negative side of Abe’s legacy, including scandals and links to the Unification Church, and questioned his right to make the decision without consulting MPs.
“This will show our determination not to give in to violence and to defend democracy,” Kishida told a lower house committee, adding that he accepted criticism that he hadn’t sufficiently explained the decision on the funeral.
Kishida is trying to stem a slide in popularity that could undermine his ability to control the party and distract from policy plans. The premier wants to narrow economic disparities and strengthen the military — largely to counter China’s more aggressive approach to the region.
Kishida is facing discontent over Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ties to the church, surging fuel and food prices, and a weakening yen. Several recent major polls have shown his backing fell below 50%.
Kishida announced a state funeral for Abe days after his assassination on the campaign trail in July. Polls indicate most Japanese oppose the event, in part because of the former prime minister’s links to the Unification Church. There’s also been opposition given the cost, which the government has estimated at about ¥1.7bn.
US vice-president Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony, which may attract as many as 6,000 people. Kishida said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, European Council president Charles Michel and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc planned to attend.
The suspect in Abe’s assassination cited his links to the religious group now officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, which he blamed for causing his family’s financial plight. Media investigations revealed links with scores of other politicians, mostly from the LDP.
The party’s secretary-general, Toshimitsu Motegi, will hold a briefing on Thursday on the results of a survey into ties between its members and the organisation. He’ll say it found more than 150 of its MPs had some form of contact, Kyodo News reported, citing LDP officials.
Known for its mass weddings and followers derisively called “Moonies” — after its founder, Sun Myung Moon — the church faced dozens of court rulings against it in Japan over its fundraising and other practices.
The Unification Church has said it took steps more than a decade ago to curb “excessive actions” by some of its members.
