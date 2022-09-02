Apple’s car does not yet exist but consumers still love it

Video platform owned by Alphabet’s Google has quietly turned into global juggernaut
If semiconductor shortages, recession risks and the once-a-century shift in propulsion weren’t enough to keep motor vehicle executives up at night, here’s one more sleep disrupter: consumers are keen to buy an Apple car before one even exists.
Strategic Vision has released the results of an annual study that in 2022 reached 200,000 new-vehicle owners. For the first time, the consulting firm included Apple among the more than 45 brands it surveyed consumers about. The findings: 26% said they would “definitely consider” buying a set of wheels from the iPhone maker, behind only Toyota and Honda. And 24% ticked the top box (“I love it”) when asked their impression of the quality of the brand, beating all others by a wide margin.
That’s serious brand power and suggests there would be significant appetite for vehicles alongside all those phones, computers, watches and television boxes.
Whether Tim Cook will actually greenlight a product for all these prospective buyers is still unclear. “We’ll see what Apple does,” the CEO told The New York Times in 2021. “We investigate so many things internally. Many of them never see the light of day.”
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported Apple is shooting for a fully autonomous electric car and aims to have one ready around 2025. Many companies working on self-driving technology have been unable to deploy robo-taxis on the timelines they targeted, and only a handful are offering ride services in select cities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US keeps having to remind Americans that no vehicle available for purchase today is capable of driving itself (hear that, Tesla owners?)
Autonomous or not, an Apple car could be a formidable force, especially given the amount of tech consumers want in their new vehicles and the challenges incumbents have had meeting those expectations. Cook employs legions of coders capable of developing the brains a modern electric vehicle needs to manage battery power and navigate traffic. The company also owns all sorts of content that could be piped into dashboard screens, assuming passengers will be able to safely avert their eyes from the road.
For the time being, at least, Apple lacks an industrial partner. But one of the companies it knows best — iPhone assembler Foxconn — recently acquired a former General Motors assembly plant in Ohio from struggling start-up Lordstown Motors. That factory is big enough to easily make 400,000 vehicles a year.
While there are already plans to make Endurance pickups for Lordstown and an electric vehicle called the Pear for Fisker, both those companies are unproven start-ups. There may be plenty of space for Apple in that factory’s future.
Strategic Vision’s study indicates that vehicle manufacturers already having issues responding to the competitive threat posed by Tesla could be in for another menace. But Elon Musk also ought to take notice: more than 50% of Tesla owners said they would definitely consider a future Apple vehicle. “Everyone should be prepared,” Strategic Vision president Alexander Edwards says.
