Video platform owned by Alphabet’s Google has quietly turned into global juggernaut
Stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Bank has tried to curb demand to tame the highest inflation rates in four decades
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Daiwa Securities has created its own metaverse for employees to interact with one other on a virtual moon landing, in part so they can learn first-hand about the technology.
Japan’s second-largest brokerage opened the virtual space this week for staff and their families, as part of its 120th anniversary celebrations. While it is partly an educational experience, the company’s main goal is to encourage workers to bond more, says Chiharu Mori, a human resources director.
Daiwa is joining Japanese rivals Nomura and Mizuho Financial in exploring how the metaverse could reshape the way they and their clients do business. Globally, companies and investors poured about $120bn into the virtual world in the first five months of 2022, more than double the $57bn invested in all of 2021, according to a June report by management consulting firm McKinsey.
In Daiwa’s metaverse, its more than 15,000 staff worldwide can manipulate avatars on the virtual moon. They can chat with colleagues at a bar over a digital beer, listen to CEO Seiji Nakata make a speech, or tour a replica of the firm’s old headquarters.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A moon-landing metaverse for staff to share a virtual drink
Daiwa Securities has created its own metaverse for employees to interact with one other on a virtual moon landing, in part so they can learn first-hand about the technology.
Japan’s second-largest brokerage opened the virtual space this week for staff and their families, as part of its 120th anniversary celebrations. While it is partly an educational experience, the company’s main goal is to encourage workers to bond more, says Chiharu Mori, a human resources director.
Daiwa is joining Japanese rivals Nomura and Mizuho Financial in exploring how the metaverse could reshape the way they and their clients do business. Globally, companies and investors poured about $120bn into the virtual world in the first five months of 2022, more than double the $57bn invested in all of 2021, according to a June report by management consulting firm McKinsey.
In Daiwa’s metaverse, its more than 15,000 staff worldwide can manipulate avatars on the virtual moon. They can chat with colleagues at a bar over a digital beer, listen to CEO Seiji Nakata make a speech, or tour a replica of the firm’s old headquarters.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
WATCH: Innovating women in the metaverse
SimCity provides the building blocks for a growing metaverse
Does your brand have a metaverse strategy?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
These were SA’s best selling cars in August
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Sampling some of the best wines of the Cape Winemakers Guild
BMW gives hydrogen models the green light
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.