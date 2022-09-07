×

News

A moon-landing metaverse for staff to share a virtual drink

08 September 2022 - 05:05 Takashi Nakamichi
The Daiwa Securities Group. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Daiwa Securities has created its own metaverse for employees to interact with one other on a virtual moon landing, in part so they can learn first-hand about the technology.

Japan’s second-largest brokerage opened the virtual space this week for staff and their families, as part of its 120th anniversary celebrations. While it is partly an educational experience, the company’s main goal is to encourage workers to bond more, says Chiharu Mori, a human resources director.

Daiwa is joining Japanese rivals Nomura and Mizuho Financial in exploring how the metaverse could reshape the way they and their clients do business. Globally, companies and investors poured about $120bn into the virtual world in the first five months of 2022, more than double the $57bn invested in all of 2021, according to a June report by management consulting firm McKinsey.

In Daiwa’s metaverse, its more than 15,000 staff worldwide can manipulate avatars on the virtual moon. They can chat with colleagues at a bar over a digital beer, listen to CEO Seiji Nakata make a speech, or tour a replica of the firm’s old headquarters. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

