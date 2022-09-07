Women take the reins as Emerge sustainable ETFs

Study reveals that depressed people devote a larger proportion of their money to sustainable assets
Even as flows into environmental, social and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds (ETFs) are slowing, Emerge is introducing its first set of active sustainable funds with a twist — each fund will be overseen by women.
On September 8, the investment management firm will launch five ETFs with versions listed in the US and in Canada. The funds will invest in equity securities that exclude certain categories, according to prospectus documents, such as gambling, adult entertainment and chemical weapons.
When asked why Emerge was introducing these funds while equity markets are limping and so-called anti-ESG funds are gaining traction, the firm’s CEO and founder, Lisa Langley, countered with, “Why not now?”
“We are taking a practical and real-world approach to sustainability,” Langley said. “ESG and sustainability work requires expertise and dedicated resources,” she added. “I think all the attention given to this area recently, albeit some negative, is because it does require those resources and it is expensive.”
Emerge’s new funds will each have an expense ratio of 0.85%.
Toronto-based Emerge is Canada’s first and only -owned investment fund firm, with assets under management of C$120m ($91m) at Emerge Canada and $800m at Emerge Capital, its US arm.
Its five funds have been built with Emerge’s proprietary ESG framework. The Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF is sub-advised by Catherine Avery of Catherine Avery Investment Management; and Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF is sub-advised by Cate Faddis of Grace Capital.
Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Global Core Equity ETF will be sub-advised by Sonia Kowal and Jane Li of Zevin Asset Management; Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity ETF will be overseen by Josephine Jimenez of Channing Global Advisors; and Emerge EMPWR Unified Sustainable Equity ETF will be managed by Langley.
“Issuers are constantly looking for new ESG approaches. This seems to be taking it a step further, saying not only invest in names which promote gender equality, but also through an issuer with aligned values,” Athanasios Psarofagis, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said of the EMPWR funds.
“We’re super excited,” Langley said of the fund managers. “They’re just wicked smart and they work so hard.”
In addition to launching these new funds, Emerge will also debut EMPWR, a programme to encourage more women to be investment managers, especially for funds that promote sustainability, diversity and equity.
Emerge already has other actively managed thematic ETFs, including a group of Canadian funds sub-advised by Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Women take the reins as Emerge sustainable ETFs
The funds will exclude certain categories such as gambling, adult entertainment and chemical weapons
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
