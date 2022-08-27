Rich take to private jets to dodge travel chaos

Soaring use of personal aircraft causes political rumpus in France over carbon emissions
As Europe grapples with a summer of travel chaos, the wealthiest are increasingly taking matters into their own hands.
Private jet use has surged almost a third in recent months compared with prepandemic levels, stretching airport capacity from Ibiza to Mykonos and stoking a political backlash in France
London logged the most private flights — more than 12,000 in July — while Naples, Amsterdam and Berlin showed the biggest increases in private traffic among the most popular airports from 2019 levels, according to data compiled by the European Business Aviation Association.
The surge comes as Europeans, eager to travel after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, flock to airlines that have struggled to add back staff they had shed during the pandemic.
“The level of convenience is just incomparable when you’re relying on scheduled airlines that have not put their game back together,” said Richard Koe, MD at aviation consultancy WingX. The number of people flying private for the first time has grown as much as 40%, he said.
Some European CEOs have made the switch to avoid the travel disruptions, as have many well-heeled US travellers enjoying the dollar’s recent gains vis-à-vis the euro. North America made up the biggest proportion of international arrivals in Europe.
The rapid growth has sparked a political storm in France over private jets’ carbon emissions as the country tries to meet its climate targets. In an interview with Le Parisien, transport minister Clement Beaune said he wants to require private jets to make flight details public and set guidelines for their use when rail or commercial air options are available.
In the UK, where tabloids have long called out celebrities, royals and others for using private jets, the shift is also drawing scrutiny. With soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis bearing down on the lower and middle classes, the jet surge has become a key point of economic contrast in the country.
London reported 37% more private flights in July than in the matching period in 2019, while Paris saw a 43% increase, according to the data. Overall in Europe, private traffic rose almost 30% from prepandemic levels to nearly 179,000 flights.
Prices have risen accordingly, driven not only by the lack of aircraft but also by a 73% rise in jet fuel prices since the last northern hemisphere summer. Flying private from Paris to Mykonos now costs about €25,000, almost twice as much as a year ago, according to Aeroaffaires.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
