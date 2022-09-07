No relief for India’s tech hub hit by monsoon downpours and flooding

Study reveals that depressed people devote a larger proportion of their money to sustainable assets
Stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Bank has tried to curb demand to tame the highest inflation rates in four decades
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Meteorologists expect further bouts of severe weather in Bangalore as torrential rain pounds the city, submerges access to office parks and hits back-office operations that are the nerve centre of the global financial and technology industries.
Known as India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore has had night after night of relentless monsoon rain crippling transport and business operations on the city’s key Outer Ring Road (ORR), an area where big-name global groups such as Microsoft, Intel, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have offices. It’s caused tens of millions of dollars in productivity losses, says an industry group.
A cluster of chrome-and-glass towers on the ORR, as well as office parks nearby, have become home to about a million software coders and support workers. They handle vital operations such as risk management, customer support and financial compliance. Companies that employ them had returned to a semblance of workplace normality after prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, but have been forced to send workers back to working from home yet again.
Arjun Mohan, CEO of prominent edtech start-up UpGrad, said he had to reach his office riding on a tractor thanks to a power cut at home. “I had to walk 7km, take a tractor to cross waist-deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach the office,” Mohan posted on LinkedIn.
“Quite an adventurous day,” he said. He went to work at his office as the city had cut power and drinking water supply to his neighbourhood.
The downpour of the past few days, described by local media as some of the wettest on record for Bangalore, highlighted dilapidation of public facilities in one of India’s most global cities and irked global businesses that made it their base. The city has reported two deaths due to the rain. India’s meteorological department issued a yellow alert for Bangalore, indicating more bad weather.
Poor infrastructure in the city’s technology corridor is “bringing down the efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and wellbeing at risk”, members of the ORR Companies’ Association, which includes Wall Street banks and global tech giants, complained in a strongly worded letter to the chief minister of Karnataka state, of which Bangalore is capital.
Flooding caused a five-hour traffic jam holding up workers and leading to a loss of about $30m, the group said in the letter.
Companies had to trigger emergency business continuity plans, allow work from home or pass on critical work to places outside Bangalore, causing reputational damage and economic losses, the group said.
The ORR stretch generates about $22bn in annual revenue, a third of the city’s technology revenue, but “the lack of focus on the development of infrastructure in this corridor is appalling”, said the association, whose members also include Wells Fargo, Dell Technologies and Capgemini besides a host of Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley corporations.
Bangalore, home to more than 10-million people, serves as a base for major outsourcing companies, dozens of prominent start-ups, and the India e-commerce operations of Amazon and Walmart. It houses global technology units of hundreds of companies from consultancy KPMG, software tools maker Adobe and travel software provider Amadeus IT Group. It’s becoming a popular hub for expatriates drawn to its moderate weather and cosmopolitan lifestyle.
This week, photos of the submerged entrance to the headquarters of one of India’s largest IT services companies, Wipro, circulated on messaging groups.
“The scale of disruption is unbelievable,” said Pradeep Kar, chair of Microland a technology provider, which specialises in managing digital infrastructure such as cloud networks and data centres for clients such as Microsoft and the London borough of Ealing.
“Our customers expect us to provide 24x7 uninterrupted services. Thankfully, we were equipped for work from home because of the pandemic and could continue to manage our clients’ infrastructure,” said Kar, a pioneering tech entrepreneur. Microland has three facilities on ORR stretch with about 5,000 employees.
Weddings and school lessons went back online, citizens complained on social media of kilometre-long traffic jams because of waterlogging, residents of upscale communities were marooned at home, international flights were diverted and drinking water supply and power cut off in several neighbourhoods. Local TV channels streamed videos of fire brigades using boats to rescue stranded people.
Many blame the events on the rampant and chaotic development in the city where lakes and storm water drains have been filled to make way for glitzy buildings and posh homes. Traffic jams have only worsened in the past decade.
But this week’s flooding took the pain to another level for many residents who waded through waist-deep water to get out of flooded homes. On WhatsApp groups, photographs appeared of rescues by delivery people and of stalled vehicles getting pushed through the water by helpful security guards.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
No relief for India’s tech hub hit by monsoon downpours and flooding
Key operations of global groups are losing millions
Meteorologists expect further bouts of severe weather in Bangalore as torrential rain pounds the city, submerges access to office parks and hits back-office operations that are the nerve centre of the global financial and technology industries.
Known as India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore has had night after night of relentless monsoon rain crippling transport and business operations on the city’s key Outer Ring Road (ORR), an area where big-name global groups such as Microsoft, Intel, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have offices. It’s caused tens of millions of dollars in productivity losses, says an industry group.
A cluster of chrome-and-glass towers on the ORR, as well as office parks nearby, have become home to about a million software coders and support workers. They handle vital operations such as risk management, customer support and financial compliance. Companies that employ them had returned to a semblance of workplace normality after prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, but have been forced to send workers back to working from home yet again.
Arjun Mohan, CEO of prominent edtech start-up UpGrad, said he had to reach his office riding on a tractor thanks to a power cut at home. “I had to walk 7km, take a tractor to cross waist-deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach the office,” Mohan posted on LinkedIn.
“Quite an adventurous day,” he said. He went to work at his office as the city had cut power and drinking water supply to his neighbourhood.
The downpour of the past few days, described by local media as some of the wettest on record for Bangalore, highlighted dilapidation of public facilities in one of India’s most global cities and irked global businesses that made it their base. The city has reported two deaths due to the rain. India’s meteorological department issued a yellow alert for Bangalore, indicating more bad weather.
Poor infrastructure in the city’s technology corridor is “bringing down the efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and wellbeing at risk”, members of the ORR Companies’ Association, which includes Wall Street banks and global tech giants, complained in a strongly worded letter to the chief minister of Karnataka state, of which Bangalore is capital.
Flooding caused a five-hour traffic jam holding up workers and leading to a loss of about $30m, the group said in the letter.
Companies had to trigger emergency business continuity plans, allow work from home or pass on critical work to places outside Bangalore, causing reputational damage and economic losses, the group said.
The ORR stretch generates about $22bn in annual revenue, a third of the city’s technology revenue, but “the lack of focus on the development of infrastructure in this corridor is appalling”, said the association, whose members also include Wells Fargo, Dell Technologies and Capgemini besides a host of Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley corporations.
Bangalore, home to more than 10-million people, serves as a base for major outsourcing companies, dozens of prominent start-ups, and the India e-commerce operations of Amazon and Walmart. It houses global technology units of hundreds of companies from consultancy KPMG, software tools maker Adobe and travel software provider Amadeus IT Group. It’s becoming a popular hub for expatriates drawn to its moderate weather and cosmopolitan lifestyle.
This week, photos of the submerged entrance to the headquarters of one of India’s largest IT services companies, Wipro, circulated on messaging groups.
“The scale of disruption is unbelievable,” said Pradeep Kar, chair of Microland a technology provider, which specialises in managing digital infrastructure such as cloud networks and data centres for clients such as Microsoft and the London borough of Ealing.
“Our customers expect us to provide 24x7 uninterrupted services. Thankfully, we were equipped for work from home because of the pandemic and could continue to manage our clients’ infrastructure,” said Kar, a pioneering tech entrepreneur. Microland has three facilities on ORR stretch with about 5,000 employees.
Weddings and school lessons went back online, citizens complained on social media of kilometre-long traffic jams because of waterlogging, residents of upscale communities were marooned at home, international flights were diverted and drinking water supply and power cut off in several neighbourhoods. Local TV channels streamed videos of fire brigades using boats to rescue stranded people.
Many blame the events on the rampant and chaotic development in the city where lakes and storm water drains have been filled to make way for glitzy buildings and posh homes. Traffic jams have only worsened in the past decade.
But this week’s flooding took the pain to another level for many residents who waded through waist-deep water to get out of flooded homes. On WhatsApp groups, photographs appeared of rescues by delivery people and of stalled vehicles getting pushed through the water by helpful security guards.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.