New UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng pledges ‘Big Bang 2’ for London

Chancellor also seeks to reassure investors of the Bank of England’s independence
The UK’s new chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, told industry leaders on Wednesday the government will pursue sweeping financial reforms to unleash growth and competitiveness.
The aim is to unleash a “Big Bang 2”, Kwarteng said, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. Kwarteng was referring to the so-called Big Bang deregulation in the 1980s, which enabled the City of London to become a powerful international financial centre.
The meeting with about 14 CEOs and senior figures from banks, insurers and asset managers was one of Kwarteng’s first official acts since his appointment on Tuesday evening. It comes ahead of a planned announcement by the UK government on Thursday about a multibillion-pound package to cap energy costs for British households and businesses.
The details of the plan have been kept under wraps because they are market sensitive, but the government is expected to say it will finance a package potentially worth about £200bn through the issuance of government debt.
Attendees at the meeting with Kwarteng included Amanda Blanc, CEO of insurance firm Aviva; Charlie Nunn, the Lloyds Banking Group boss; Alison Rose, who runs NatWest; and Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General.
There were also senior individuals from banks with wholesale operations, which could play a role in the sale of government debt to investors. Those attendees included Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman Sachs International; Beatriz Martin, CEO UK and group treasurer of UBS; and Viswas Raghavan, CEO EMEA and co-head of global investment banking, JPMorgan Chase.
“The prime minister and I are committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now, while pursuing an unashamedly pro-growth agenda,” Kwarteng said in a statement after the meeting.
The chancellor also sought to calm relations with the Bank of England (BoE) after questions about its independence during the Conservative leadership campaign and criticism of its record on inflation. Kwarteng “reiterated his full support for the independent Bank of England” at the meeting, the Treasury said.
He will meet BoE governor Andrew Bailey every week to co-ordinate the UK’s monetary and fiscal policy responses to the energy crisis.
On Twitter, he went further to declare that the BoE’s independence is “sacrosanct” as the pound crashed to a new 1985 low. The remarks seemed to row back from suggestions from Prime Minister Liz Truss that the central bank’s mandate needed a review and potentially a new target.
New UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng pledges ‘Big Bang 2’ for London
