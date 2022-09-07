Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm in latest business venture

Chancellor also seeks to reassure investors of the Bank of England’s independence
Stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Bank has tried to curb demand to tame the highest inflation rates in four decades
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to try her hand at private equity investing, joining with former Carlyle executive Jay Sammons to start a new firm.
Skky Partners will focus on investments in the consumer and media industry, with Kardashian and Sammons serving as co-founders and co-managing partners. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will also be a partner at the firm, according to a Skky statement on Wednesday.
The pair will bring to the venture “a long history of investing capabilities and experience of working with high-growth brands that are disrupters”, Sammons said in an interview.
Reality television star Kardashian is transforming her career after building multibillion-dollar businesses including undergarment company Skims, which this year raised funds at a valuation of more than $3bn.
Sammons worked at Carlyle for nearly 17 years, and was associated with investments including Beats by Dre, skincare company Philosophy and Beautycounter.
Sammons, who was global head of consumer, media and retail at Carlyle before leaving this year, met Kardashian through a mutual friend in 2016, Sammons said. The two kept in touch as business and personal contacts. The former Carlyle partner approached Kardashian earlier this year to start a new venture.
“Kim has started two businesses that sophisticated investors have valued over $1bn,” Sammons said, referring to Skims and her KKW Beauty brand, which sold a stake to Coty in 2020. “She’s an incredibly accomplished entrepreneur and investor.”
Women comprised 12.7% of all senior employees at private equity firms in North America up to 2021, according to a May report by Preqin and McKinsey & Co. A Fairview Capital report found that the number of women- and minority-owned private equity firms grew 25% from 2020 to 2021. Those 627 firms targeted 6% of the capital raised in 2021..
The Wall Street Journal previously reported the plans.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm in latest business venture
The reality star is partnering with former Carlyle partner Jay Sammons to launch Skky Partners
Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to try her hand at private equity investing, joining with former Carlyle executive Jay Sammons to start a new firm.
Skky Partners will focus on investments in the consumer and media industry, with Kardashian and Sammons serving as co-founders and co-managing partners. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will also be a partner at the firm, according to a Skky statement on Wednesday.
The pair will bring to the venture “a long history of investing capabilities and experience of working with high-growth brands that are disrupters”, Sammons said in an interview.
Reality television star Kardashian is transforming her career after building multibillion-dollar businesses including undergarment company Skims, which this year raised funds at a valuation of more than $3bn.
Sammons worked at Carlyle for nearly 17 years, and was associated with investments including Beats by Dre, skincare company Philosophy and Beautycounter.
Sammons, who was global head of consumer, media and retail at Carlyle before leaving this year, met Kardashian through a mutual friend in 2016, Sammons said. The two kept in touch as business and personal contacts. The former Carlyle partner approached Kardashian earlier this year to start a new venture.
“Kim has started two businesses that sophisticated investors have valued over $1bn,” Sammons said, referring to Skims and her KKW Beauty brand, which sold a stake to Coty in 2020. “She’s an incredibly accomplished entrepreneur and investor.”
Women comprised 12.7% of all senior employees at private equity firms in North America up to 2021, according to a May report by Preqin and McKinsey & Co. A Fairview Capital report found that the number of women- and minority-owned private equity firms grew 25% from 2020 to 2021. Those 627 firms targeted 6% of the capital raised in 2021..
The Wall Street Journal previously reported the plans.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.