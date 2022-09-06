×

News

Truss names Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer

The incoming British premier gains a key ally in Kwarteng as they tackle the country’s troubled economy

06 September 2022 - 22:20 Agency Staff
Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture: REUTERS
Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture: REUTERS

Incoming British premier Liz Truss named her new cabinet on Tuesday, selecting ally and former business & energy secretary  Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer.

Kwarteng is Britain’s first black finance minister who must tackling a cost-of-living crisis with a tax-cutting and big-spending plan that has worried markets.

Suella Braverman, who is of Indian heritage, was appointed home secretary, while the James Cleverly was assigned the role of top diplomat as foreign secretary. Truss herself is the third female British prime minister.

Following a bruising runoff against Rishi Sunak, Truss has prioritised loyalty and ideological alignment above all. She built her campaign on appealing to the right of the party that still obsesses over former leader Margaret Thatcher, and her selections for the biggest jobs in British politics reflect that.

The Cambridge University and Harvard educated Kwarteng, for example, has a history of collaboration with Truss, including co-authoring a 2012 book, Britannia Unchained, advocating deregulation and free markets. Braverman, who has been a cabinet minister for less than a year as attorney-general, is a strong supporter of the government’s migrant deportation program.

Even so, the diversity of the cabinet also allows the Conservatives to seek political capital and point to the fact that when it comes to representation, they have historically fared much better than the main opposition Labour Party. 

It’s been a Tory line attack ever since the days of Thatcher, with Labour yet to appoint its first female leader. It was used often under Johnson, whose three chancellors — including Sunak —  were from ethnic minorities, and who also appointed previous home secretary Priti Patel and Braverman to his top team.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

