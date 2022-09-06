Juul to pay $440m to settle probes into marketing to children in US

E-cigarette manufacturer ‘relentlessly marketed’ to underage users, say states
Juul Labs has reached an agreement in principle to pay $438.5m to 33 states to resolve a two-year bipartisan probe into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, particularly claims that it marketed addictive nicotine products to children.
The accord, which also includes Puerto Rico, would force Juul to comply with a series of “strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices”, Connecticut attorney-general William Tong, who led the negotiations with Texas and Oregon, said on Tuesday in a statement.
Under the deal, Juul will refrain from all youth marketing, paid product placement, advertising on public transportation, funding education programmes, depicting anyone under 35-years-old in advertisement or using cartoons in ads, among other marketing activities, according to the statement. Juul also agreed not to advertise on billboards or use paid influencers to promote products.
“Juul’s cynically calculated advertising campaigns created a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Tong said in the statement. “They relentlessly marketed vaping products to underage youth, manipulated their chemical composition to be palatable to inexperienced users, employed an inadequate age verification process, and misled consumers about the nicotine content and addictiveness of its products.”
Juul said in a statement that the settlement is a “significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past”, adding that the terms of the deal are already in alignment with its current business practices.
“We remain focused on the future as we work to fulfil our mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes — the number one cause of preventable death — while combating underage use,” the company said.
FDA action
The agreement follows some earlier deals with individual states. Juul in April reached a $22.5m settlement with Washington state over claims that it unlawfully targeted underage consumers. North Carolina struck a $40m accord with Juul in 2021 over how the company markets products to underage users. Separate lawsuits by New York and California are still pending.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June banned Juul products on US shelves, citing a lack of evidence demonstrating their overall safety. The regulator also noted Juul’s “disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping”.
Juul won a court order temporarily blocking that decision, and the agency separately stayed its ban, allowing the company to continue selling products for now. A ban would wipe out a substantial portion of Juul’s revenue, and the company has been considering options including new financing and a potential bankruptcy filing if that happens.
Texas attorney-general Ken Paxton said in a statement that his state will receive nearly $43m under the deal.
“My commitment to protecting consumers from deceptive business practices is unwavering, and any company that misleads Texans, especially our youth, will be held accountable for their actions,” Paxton said.
The multi-stage investigation revealed that Juul became the dominant player in the vaping market by deploying an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, according to the statement.
“The investigation found that Juul relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples even though its e-cigarettes,” according to the statement.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
