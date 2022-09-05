E-cigarette manufacturer ‘relentlessly marketed’ to underage users, say states
Angola’s Constitutional Court rejected a request by the runner-up in August’s election to consider the final vote count invalid, paving the way for João Lourenço to be sworn-in for a second term as president of Africa’s second-biggest oil producer.
The court dismissed a petition in a statement late on Monday by Unita, which alleged that polling station records in the main opposition party’s possession didn’t match those approved by the National Electoral Commission.
The court’s decision can’t be appealed, meaning the 51% win by the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola is final. Lourenço is expected to be sworn in this month.
Angola’s main opposition party got 44% of the votes, according to the electoral commission.
“No-one should rob us the victory,” Unita leader Adalberto Costa Júnior told reporters after the court’s decision was announced. He said Unita’s records indicated that it received 49.5% of votes, while the MPLA got 48.2%.
Unita reserves the right to appeal to international courts once all legal challenges in Angola have been exhausted, said Costa Júnior. He didn’t provide details.
Angola's Constitutional Court rejects Unita request to set aside election result
The ruling clears the way for President João Lourenço to be sworn in later in September
