News

Angola’s Constitutional Court rejects Unita request to set aside election result

The ruling clears the way for President João Lourenço to be sworn in later in September

06 September 2022 - 18:57 Candido Mendes
President João Lourenço. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Angola’s Constitutional Court rejected a request by the runner-up in August’s election to consider the final vote count invalid, paving the way for João Lourenço to be sworn-in for a second term as president of Africa’s second-biggest oil producer.

The court dismissed a petition in a statement late on Monday by Unita, which alleged that polling station records in the main opposition party’s possession didn’t match those approved by the National Electoral Commission.

The court’s decision can’t be appealed, meaning the 51% win by the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola is final. Lourenço is expected to be sworn in this month.

Angola’s main opposition party got 44% of the votes, according to the electoral commission. 

“No-one should rob us the victory,” Unita leader Adalberto Costa Júnior told reporters after the court’s decision was announced. He said Unita’s records indicated that it received 49.5% of votes, while the MPLA got 48.2%.

Unita reserves the right to appeal to international courts once all legal challenges in Angola have been exhausted, said Costa Júnior. He didn’t provide details.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries are ‘significant’

The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbour of Opec member Angola, the latest oil producer along the African Atlantic coast
World
2 days ago

MPLA extends rule in Angola, but opposition holds some cards

MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
World
1 week ago

Dos Santos buried in Angola amid dispute over vote

Disputed election set to return ruling MPLA to power
World
1 week ago
